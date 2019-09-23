+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
The global lignosulfonates market at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Lignosulfonates Market: About this market

Lignosulfonates is a water-soluble polymer obtained from the sulfite pulping process of lignosulfonates biomass. This lignosulfonates market analysis considers sales from sodium lignosulfonates, calcium lignosulfonates, magnesium lignosulfonates, and other products. Our analysis also considers the sales of lignosulfonates in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the sodium lignosulfonates segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in construction activities will play a significant role in the sodium lignosulfonates segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global lignosulfonates market report looks at factors such as growing construction activities, growing demand from animal feed industry, and advances in lignosulfonates production. However, complexities in the production of lignosulfonates, threat of substitutes, and stringent regulations on wood and wood products may hamper the growth of the lignosulfonates industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816323/?utm_source=PRN

Global Lignosulfonates Market: Overview

Advances in lignosulfonate production

The sulfite pulping process of lignocellulosic biomass is usually used to produce lignosulfonates. However, vendors are focusing on improving the production rate of lignosulfonates. This is done by producing lignosulfonates from enzymatic hydrolysis residue and alkaline lignin. Other popular methods under development to produce sodium lignosulfonates includes the use of biomass waste in the pulp and paper industry. Such new lignosulfonates production processes boost the production rate and lead to the expansion of the global lignosulfonates market at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for sustainable products

Lignosulfonates have environmental benefits as they help in controlling carbon dioxide emissions when mixed with concrete. Also, they are renewable in nature as they are the byproducts obtained during the wood pulp production. With the rising concerns about the environment and human health, governments are focusing on shifting to renewable and sustainable products such as lignosulfonates in every application. Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for lignosulfonates due to the rising need for biologically derived products. This will drive the need to produce more lignosulfonates, which in turn will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global lignosulfonates market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lignosulfonates manufacturers, that include Borregaard ASA, Burgo Group Spa, Domsjö Fabriker AB, Ingevity Corp., Lenzing AG, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Sappi Ltd., Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Also, the lignosulfonates market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816323/?utm_source=PRN

