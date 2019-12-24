NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global kefir market accounted for US$ 1,374.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account for US$ 2,258.5 Mn by 2027. Kefir is made from any type of milk of goat, cow, milk, sheep, rice, soy, or coconut. Kefir has a refreshing flavor that resembles yogurt. It is produced using a starter culture, which is a combination of milk proteins, yeasts, and bacteria. It has a creamy flavor and possesses probiotic health benefits; thus, it is often consumed to improve digestion. It is a nutrient-dense fermented beverage containing plenty of protein, vitamins B and D, potassium, and calcium. Calcium helps to enhance the strength of the bones, whereas protein builds strong muscles, and potassium is essential for heart health.



Based on type, the kefir market has been segmented into Greek-style kefir, low-fat kefir, frozen kefir, and organic kefir.The Greek-style kefir segment dominated the kefir market in 2018.



Greek-style kefir is gluten-free, which is up to 99% lactose-free and is made with all-natural, non-GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms) ingredients.There has been an upsurge for the demand of Greek-style kefir as it is rich in protein and calcium.



The Greek-style kefir has been gaining attraction all over the globe due to its unique taste and the various health benefits associated with it.The Greek-style kefir has also been noted to be rich in vitamins such as vitamin D3 and vitamin A.



Thus, the demand for Greek-style kefir is high in the global kefir market.



Europe holds the largest share of the global kefir market and is forecast to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.The growth of the kefir market in this region is primarily attributed to the presence of a large consumer base and high awareness about the health benefits of the kefir products in European countries.



Recently, innovative versions of kefir have become increasingly popular in European countries such as Russia and UK due to its refreshing taste and probiotic content.Traditionally, kefir was consumed plain.



It has a slightly acidic and effervesce taste, due to a combination of cultures and yeast.Modern versions of kefir products are launched in the market that has a fresher, mild, clean, and slightly sparkly flavor profile, which makes it a refreshing alternative to drinking yogurt.



Therefore, increasing awareness about the health benefits of consuming kefir among European consumers, along with the easy availability of products, is projected to boost the kefir market growth over the forecast period.



Some of the players present in global kefir market are Bakoma Sp. z o. o., Best of Farms LLC, Biotiful Dairy Ltd, Danone S.A., Hain Celestial, Krasnystaw OSM, Les produits de marque Liberté inc., Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., and Valio among others.



The overall global kefir market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the kefir market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the kefir market.



