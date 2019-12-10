+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
10.12.2019 18:15:00

The global industry check valves market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Industry Check Valves Market: About this market
This industry check valves market analysis considers sales from oil and gas, power, chemicals, water and wastewater, and other end-users. Our study also finds the sales of industry check valves in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the oil and gas, power segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as strong demand for petroleum products will play a significant role in the oil and gas, power segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global industry check valves market report looks at factors such as development in water and wastewater industry, growth opportunities in oil and gas pipeline market, and growth in nuclear power generation in APAC. However, high costs associated with maintenance of pipeline and transportation infrastructure, high capital costs for setting up nuclear power plants, and intense competition among market players may hamper the growth of the industry check valves industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831872/?utm_source=PRN

Global Industry Check Valves Market: Overview
Developments in water and wastewater industry
The water and wastewater industry has been witnessing a significant rise in investments for the upgradation of aging water infrastructure. This has further generated additional demand for new industry check valves. In addition, shrinking sources of freshwater are encouraging emerging economies including China, India, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia to adopt modern technologies for the treatment of water and effluents. For this, governments in the advanced and emerging economies are investing heavily in the modernization of existing water supply infrastructure, which will lead to the expansion of the global industry check valves market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Focus on new oil terminal construction
Oil terminals are used for the storage of crude oil and petroleum products. These terminals serve as centers for oil and gas transportation and support the oil and gas industry's supply chain. Rising global demand for energy has led to the construction of new oil terminals, especially in APAC and Africa, where the continuous need for energy requires new oil and gas infrastructure. The significant rise in seaborne trade owing to the fall in global crude oil prices has led to the construction of new terminals. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global industry check valves market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industry check valves manufacturers, that include ABB Ltd., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Danfoss AS, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schlumberger Ltd., and The Weir Group Plc.
Also, the industry check valves market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831872/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-industry-check-valves-market-at-a-cagr-of-over-4-during-the-forecast-period-300972285.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 22.40
0.45 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'612.00
0.31 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 545.40
0.22 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 91.26
0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 172.60
-0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 102.96
-0.89 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swisscom 517.00
-1.00 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Adecco Group 60.88
-1.04 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 11.80
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 54.23
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
13:52
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Ölpreise aktuell gut unterstützt
10:14
Vontobel: Physische Lieferung bei Leitindizes
09.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr
S+B-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
Google-Aktie im Blick: Diese Konsequenzen könnte der Machtwechsel bei Alphabet haben
Autoneum-Aktien sacken nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung zweistellig ab
Canopy Growth-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Canopy Growth erhält neuen CEO
Arqule-Aktie +100%: Merck & Co. kauft Krebsspezialisten Arqule
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit negativen Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street kann neue Hoffnung im Handelsstreit etwas stützen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich nur mit geringen Ausschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;