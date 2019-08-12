NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Industrial Hearables Market by Type (In Ear and Over Ear), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, DECT, Wi-Fi, and Others), Application (Industrial Wireless Audio/Voice Application and Industrial Noise Cancellation Application), and End User (Manufacturing, Mining, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804495/?utm_source=PRN

The global industrial hearables market size is expected to reach $2,038.3 million by 2026 from $151.7 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 37.6% from 2019 to 2026.Hearable technology is referred to as a hybrid technology that combines the advantage of wearable technology with hearing devices. Hearable devices are now enabled with inbuilt voice-enabled virtual assistant and wireless communication features. In addition, these devices ensure hearing aids among users in noisy working environments in an industry or enterprise.Increase in demand for wireless headsets is majorly driving the growth of the industrial hearables market, owing to shift in preference of consumers from wired headphones to wireless headphones. Moreover, emergence of hearable computing and surge in need for mobility services is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, growing focus toward adoption of hearing device to prevent hearing loss due to noise pollution in the industrial sector and rapid advancements in hearable technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, high price of industrial hearable is expected to hinder the growth of the industrial hearables market.The global industrial hearable market is analyzed by type, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on type, it is fragmented into in ear and over ear segments. On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into DECT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others. The applications covered in this study include industrial wireless audio/voice application and industrial noise cancellation application. By end-user, it is categorized into construction, mining, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the global industrial hearables market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Russia, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)..The key players operating in the market includes Eartex Ltd., EERS Global Technologies Inc., Firecom, Fujikon, NoiseBuster (Pro Tech Technologies, Inc.), QuietOn, Setcom Corporation, Sonetics Corporation, Sensear Pty Ltd., and Silentium.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE• In Ear• Over Ear

BY CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGY

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• DECT

• Others

BY APPLICATION• Industrial Wireless Audio/Voice Application• Industrial Noise Cancellation Application

BY END-USER

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Others

BY REGION• North Americao U.S.o Canadao Mexico• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Koreao Rest of Asia-Pacific• LAMEAo Latin Americao Middle Easto Africa

KEY PLAYERS

• Eartex Ltd.

• EERS Global Technologies Inc.

• Firecom

• Fujikon

• NoiseBuster (Pro Tech Technologies, Inc.)

• QuietOn

• Setcom Corporation

• Sonetics Corporation

• Sensear Pty Ltd.

• Silentium

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804495/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-industrial-hearables-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-2-038-3-million-by-2026-from-151-7-million-in-2018--growing-at-a-cagr-of-37-6-from-2019-to-2026--300899883.html

SOURCE Reportlinker