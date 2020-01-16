+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
The global HDPE pipes in FTTx market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020

HDPE Pipes in FTTx Market by Product Type (Standard Ducts, Micro Ducts, Pathways, and Others), Industry Vertical (Telecom, Power, Transport, Building & Infrastructure, and Others), and Application Areas (Backbone, Metropolitan, and Mobile Backhaul): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global HDPE pipes in FTTx market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2026. High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are made from graded raw materials such as PE 63, PE 80, and PE 100. HDPE pipes are one of the most sought-after mediums of conveying and transporting chemicals, water, and gases. One of the major advantages of utilizing HDPE pipes is that they are 6-8 times lighter than conventional cast iron and galvanized iron pipes.

The market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Surge in urbanization is expected to increase the demand for telecommunication connectivity; thereby, boosting the requirement of HDPE pipes. Furthermore, intense competition in the telecommunication sector in developing regions is enforcing players to increase their existing infrastructure capacity, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for HDPE pipe or duct. However, fluctuation in prices of crude oil due to volatile raw material prices hampers the market growth.

The global HDPE pipes in FTTx market is segmented on the basis of product type, industry vertical, application areas, and region. Depending on product type, the market is classified into standard ducts, micro ducts, pathways, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, it is divided into telecom, power, transport, building & infrastructure, and others. Based on the application areas, the market is fragmented into backbone, metropolitan, and mobile backhaul. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
? The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities
? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided
? The market size is provided in terms of revenue
? Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.
? The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
• By Product Type
- Standard Ducts
- Micro Ducts
- Pathways
- Others
• By Industry Vertical
- Telecom
- Power
- Transport
- Building & Infrastructure
- Others
• By Application Area
- Backbone
- Metropolitan
- Mobile Backhaul

KEY MARKET PLAYERS
• Polieco Group
• Dura-Line
• Kuzeyboru Group
• Thai-Asia P.E. Pipe Co., Ltd.
• Polyflow Pipes Sdn Bhd
• The AfriPipes Group
Miraj Pipes & Fittings Pvt. Ltd.
• Wah Seong Corporation
• Dutron Group
Apollo Pipes.

Other players in the value chain of the market include Gamson India Private Limited, Nagarjuna Polymers, Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Berila Electricals Pvt Ltd., Eonn Plast India, and Alex Pipe India Pvt Ltd.

