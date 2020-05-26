Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
26.05.2020 00:04:00

The Global Global Crowdfunding Market is expected to grow by $ 124.35 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Crowdfunding Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the crowdfunding market and it is poised to grow by $ 124.35 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. Our reports on the crowdfunding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

 

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by social media as a source of free of cost promotion and increasing customer base.
The crowdfunding market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The crowdfunding market is segmented as below:
By Type

  • P2P lending
  • Equity investment
  • Hybrid
  • Reward
  • Others

By Geographic Landscape

  • North America 
  • APAC 
  • Europe 
  • South America
  • MEA

This study identifies the easy access to capital in comparison with traditional funding as one of the prime reasons driving the crowdfunding market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our crowdfunding market covers the following areas:

  • Crowdfunding market sizing
  • Crowdfunding market forecast
  • Crowdfunding market industry analysis

