+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
27.04.2020 19:10:00

The Global Gallium Arsenide Components Market is expected to grow by $ 2.38 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  

Global Gallium Arsenide Components Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the gallium arsenide components market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.38 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on gallium arsenide components market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611117/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for data.
The gallium arsenide components market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes

The gallium arsenide components market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Mobile devices segment
• Wireless communications segment

By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
North America
Europe
South America
• MEA

This study identifies the rapid growth of 3g and 4g networks as one of the prime reasons driving the gallium arsenide components market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our gallium arsenide components market covers the following areas:
• Gallium arsenide components market sizing
• Gallium arsenide components market forecast
• Gallium arsenide components market industry analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611117/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-gallium-arsenide-components-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--2-38-bn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-5-during-the-forecast-period-301047420.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 338.70
5.02 %
CS Group 8.10
4.57 %
UBS Group 9.47
4.13 %
CieFinRichemont 54.34
4.02 %
Zurich Insur Gr 297.80
3.76 %
Sika 162.35
0.84 %
Swisscom 514.80
0.74 %
Roche Hldg G 349.50
0.59 %
Givaudan 3’256.00
-0.18 %
Nestle 104.20
-2.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:36
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
15:00
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
10:38
Bilanzsaison gewinnt an Tempo
10:00
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
09:20
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit 8% Coupon im Quartal
08:09
SMI bringt sich in Position
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:48
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
Netflix' Schuldenberg wächst: Neues Kapital in Milliardenhöhe besorgt
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
UBS- und CS-Aktien führen SMI an nach starken Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Überraschend Gewinn im ersten Quartal erzielt
Kühne+Nagel-Aktien nach Gewinneinbruch mit klaren Kursverlusten
Leonteq-Aktie kräftig im Aufwind nach Kooperation mit Postfinance

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex entwickelten sich am Montag sehr freundlich. An den US-Börsen geht es nach dem Wochenende bergauf. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenstart Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB