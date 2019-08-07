07.08.2019 00:09:00

The global full-body scanner market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Full-Body Scanner Market: About this market

This full-body scanner market analysis considers sales from both ground-mounted scanner and vehicle-mounted scanner. Our analysis also considers the sales of the full-body scanner in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the ground-mounted scanner segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing installations at new terminals of prominent airports to accommodate the rising passenger traffic will play a significant role in the ground-mounted scanner segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global full-body scanner market report looks at factors such as increasing global passenger traffic, security concerns in transportation hubs and industrial facilities, stringent security mandates by government authorities. However, the decline in the adoption of full-body scanners due to budget constraints, concerns regarding privacy and health of passengers, bottleneck caused by operational limitations of scanners may hamper the growth of the full-body scanner industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804177/?utm_source=PRN



Global Full-Body Scanner Market: Overview

Security concerns in transportation hubs and industrial facilities

Security is a primary concern for high-value industries such as diamond mining, wherein the traditional methods may prove ineffective or can be regarded as inhumane. This has resulted in an increase in the adoption of full-body scanners for detecting smuggled diamonds, gold, and other valuables on or within the body. These events have contributed to a tense environment and bolstered the demand for full-body scanners as per the custom specifications of facility management, law enforcement, and homeland security agencies. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global full-body scanner market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Integration of Al tools in scanning technologies

Numerous research programs are underway to employ Al capabilities into explosive detection equipment and full-body scanners. An Al-driven solution enables significant augmentation in inspection precision, thus greatly enhancing the overall efficiency. The evolving implementation of Al is anticipated to incorporate airport-level screening in venues that were previously unsafe due to space constraints. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global full-body scanner market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading full-body scanner manufacturers, that include ADANI SYSTEMS Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., QinetiQ Group Plc, Smiths Group Plc, and Westminster Group Plc.

Also, the full-body scanner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804177/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-full-body-scanner-market-at-a-cagr-of-over-7-during-the-forecast-period-300897480.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.08.19
Ölpreise im Würgegriff von Nachfragesorgen und Handelskonflikt
06.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Schindler Holding AG, Swatch, Sika AG
06.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Dank tiefem Bezugspreis gelassen durch turbulente Zeiten
06.08.19
SMI geht auf Talfahrt
06.08.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Bären nicht zu stoppen / ABB – Wichtige Unterstützung gebrochen
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.08.19
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.08.19
Schroders: Welche Instrumente bleiben den Zentralbanken der Industriestaaten?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schlecht für Tesla? E-Auto-Vorreiter Norwegen steht wohl vor einem Problem
Krypto-Kritiker Warren Buffett: Was könnte seine Haltung zum Bitcoin umstimmen?
Dow verliert letztlich deutlich -- SMI beendet Handel weit im Minus -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Anstieg der Sichtguthaben lässt Devisenmarkt-Interventionen der SNB vermuten
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk twittert Neuigkeiten zu Solardächern
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken - Yuan auf tiefstem Stand seit 2008
Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Skandale und Probleme: Schlechte Phase bei Cannabis-Konzernen wie Canopy Growth, CannTrust & Co.
Tesla führt kostenloses Laden für teurere Modelle wieder ein
Oerlikon-Aktie tiefer: Oerlikon mit Umsatzanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Ausblick gesenkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Dienstag nicht nachhaltig in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der DAX erholte sich zeitweise etwas von seinen Verlusten, gab dann aber wieder ab. Am Dienstag machten die US-Börsen einen Teil ihrer jüngsten Verluste wett. In Asien ging es dagegen erneut bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB