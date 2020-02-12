+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
The Global Food Packaging Market is expected to grow by USD 56.87 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Food Packaging Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global food packaging market and it is poised to grow by USD 56.87 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on global food packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need to prevent food counterfeiting. In addition, growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the global food packaging market as well.

Market Segmentation
The global food packaging market is segmented as below:

Product
Flexible Plastic
Rigid Plastic
Glass
Metal
Others
Geographic segmentation
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America

Key Trends for global food packaging market growth
This study identifies growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms as the prime reasons driving the global food packaging market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global food packaging market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global food packaging market, including some of the vendors such as Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group S.A., Ball Corp., CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Orora Ltd., Owens-Illinois Inc. and Sealed Air Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.


