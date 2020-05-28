28.05.2020 02:10:00

The global fill-finish manufacturing market size is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 to USD 12.1 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2025. The major factors driving the growth of this market include rising technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes, the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, and the rising adoption of prefilled syringes for parenteral dosage forms. However, the high costs associated with isolators or restricted access barrier systems (RABS) is a factor expected to limit the growth of this market.

The prefilled syringes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the fill-finish manufacturing market.
The consumables segment is segmented broadly into prefilled syringes, vials, cartridges, and other consumables such as ampoules, bottles, and IV bags.The prefilled syringes sub-segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This is mainly due to its advantages such as ease of administration, time & accuracy benefits, safety, convenience, lower cost, and biologic sterility.

The automated machines segment, by machine type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on machine type, the instrument segment is divided into automated machines and semi-automated and manual machines.Automated machines reduce the risks of contamination due to limited human interaction.

They have helped organizations reduce the cost of maintenance, labor overheads, and increase overall productivity for fill-finish manufacturing processes.

Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the global fill-finish manufacturing market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments by CMOs & key biopharmaceutical players in Asian countries, increasing government support, developments in R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise & academic excellence in the APAC region are driving the market growth.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives of various key organizations operating in the fill-finish manufacturing market.
• By Respondent: Supply Side: 70%, Demand side: 30%
• By Designation: CXO's: 20%, Executives-level: 25%, and Managers: 55%
• By Region: North America: 45%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Europe: 25%, Latin America: 5%, and Middle East & Africa: 5%

The fill-finish manufacturing market comprises major players such as Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. (Italy), Stevanato Group (Italy), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), Bausch+Strobel (Germany), Groninger & Co. GmbH (Germany), and Gerresheimer AG (Germany). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage:
The fill-finish manufacturing market study covers the market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on the product, end user, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall fill-finish manufacturing market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, opportunities, and challenges.

