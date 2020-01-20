NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13.75%, in Value, from 2025 to 2035



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What major driving forces are expected to increase the global market demand for eVTOL aircraft during the forecast period, 2025-2035?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global eVTOL aircraft market?

• Which are the key players in the global eVTOL aircraft market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

• What is the expected revenue to be generated by the global eVTOL aircraft market by segments (aircraft type, infrastructure, application, end user, operations, components, energy source) in 2025, and what are the estimates by 2035?

• How is each segment of the global eVTOL aircraft market expected to grow during the forecast period, and how much revenue is expected to be generated by each segment by the end of 2035?

• What are the trends in the global eVTOL aircraft market across different regions, what is the expected revenue to be generated in 2025, and what are the estimates by 2035?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2025-2035?

• Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales in the global eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period?

• What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What are the major opportunities that the eVTOL aircraft manufacturers foresee?



Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Forecast, 2025-2035



The Global eVTOL Aircraft Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. The North America region is expected to dominate the global eVTOL aircraft market in 2025, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Globally, the market for eVTOL aircraft market is rapidly evolving. From 2025, the market is expected to begin particularly in the megacities, including the U.S., Germany, France, Singapore, Dubai, and others, since the systems are under testing at various locations. The market scenario in the countries are expected to differ, due to different rules and regulations for eVTOL aircraft operations in the respective countries. Based on the expert interviews and research, it is expected that market will take-off from 2025.



Expert Quote



"The U.S. is one of the most prominent countries with a potential for the growth of the global eVTOL aircraft market. In 2025, the U.S. is expected to dominate the global eVTOL aircraft market, acquiring the maximum market share, globally. However, the geographical analysis of this market unveils an immense potential for its growth in the Asia-Pacific region as well. China is expected to acquire the largest market share, and Singapore is expected to witness the highest growth rate in this region during the period 2025-2035. Similarly, the Europe market is also likely to witness numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period."



Scope of the Global EVTOL aircraft Market



The eVTOL aircraft market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the technology, its value, and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the eVTOL aircraft outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The eVTOL aircraft market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by technology, energy source, application, end user, component, infrastructure, and region.



Market Segmentation



The eVTOL aircraft market (on the basis of component) is further segmented into sensors, airframes, camera, radar, LIDAR, battery, motor, INS/IMU, and GPS/GNSS. The airframes component is expected to dominate the global eVTOL aircraft market in 2025 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2025-2035).



The eVTOL aircraft market segmentation (on the basis of technology) has been done into rotorcraft, vectored thrust, lift+cruise, and hoverbikes.The rotorcraft is expected to dominate the global eVTOL aircraft market in 2025 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



Moreover, there are other segments in the global eVTOL aircraft market which includes energy source, end user, application, and infrastructure.



The eVTOL aircraft market segmentation by region is segregated into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Data for each of these regions is provided by technology and by application.



Key Companies in the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market



The key market players in the global eVTOL aircraft market include Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Helicopter, The Boeing Company, EHANG, Embraer, Karem Aircraft, Kitty Hawk, Lilium, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Pipistrel, Volocopter, and Workhorse Group.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Singapore

• Japan

• Australia

• Rest-of-the-World

• Brazil

• U.A.E.



