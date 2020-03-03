03.03.2020 19:05:00

The GLOBAL ENZYME-LINKED IMMUNOSORBENT ASSAY (ELISA) MARKET is expected to grow by USD 124.55 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market and it is poised to grow by USD 124.55 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for frequent diagnostic testing for aging population.In addition, growing importance of promotional activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market as well.

Market Segmentation
The global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market is segmented as below:
End-user:
o Hospitals And Diagnostics Center

o Research Laboratories

o Others

Geographic Segmentation:
o North America

o APAC

o Europe

o South America

o MEA

Key Trends for global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market growth
This study identifies growing importance of promotional activities as the prime reasons driving the global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Abcam Plc, Avantor Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Siemens Healthineers AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

