The global electrolytic manganese dioxide market size is expected to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2025. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Technological breakthroughs in the industry coupled with the utilization of proficient batteries with long lifespans and high energy levels are predicted to play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the EMD market.



North America has been dominating the EMD market owing to a surge in production. In Central and South America, Colombia is anticipated to foresee steady progress in its EMD battery industry owing to the wide-ranging R&D activities in battery production.



To cater to the surging demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide in various sectors, companies have started enlarging their businesses through numerous strategies. In 2016, Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd. captured a market share of 12.2% and was the first company to initiate domestic EMD production to substitute battery-grade EMD.



The electrolytic manganese dioxide market witnessed a new progressive trend known as Hydrometallurgic Process, which is an alternative route to extract manganese from low-grade manganese oxide ores.It has the ability to convert manganese oxides into pure and high-quality EMD and is further used in the production of lithium-ion and alkaline battery.



This development is anticipated to surge the acceptance and demand for EMD in the forthcoming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In terms of application, batteries segment led the market with a share of 91.3% in 2018. The segment is expected to retain its pole position over the forecast period owing to increasing production of electric vehicles across the globe

• The regulatory guidelines aim to decrease the usage of harmful substances, which will further surge the costs of manganese mining, production rates, and profit for the manufacturers

• North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for EMD over the forecast period with countries such as U.S. and Canada favoring regional market growth. However, the region is likely to lose share to Asia Pacific in the foreseeable future owing to significant production of electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan

• The relative cost of numerous EMD grades production used for electrochemical batteries show the cost comparison for grades, providing a strong motivation to develop the alkaline based MnO2 production plant



