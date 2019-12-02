02.12.2019 18:15:00

The global electric fans market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electric Fans Market: About this market
This electric fans market analysis considers sales from ceiling fans, floor fans, and wall-mounted fans. Our study also finds the sales of electric fans in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the ceiling fans segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for luxury ceiling fan products will play a significant role in the ceiling fans segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global electric fans market report looks at factors such as cost-effective supply chain of electric fans, rising demand for premium fans, and growth in housing sector. However, increasing use of air conditioners, stringent procedures associated with testing of fans, and threat from unorganized sectors may hamper the growth of the electric fan industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829122/?utm_source=PRN

Global Electric Fans Market: Overview
Rising demand for premium fans
The demand for premium fans has increased considerably in recent years primarily due to their performance efficiency and visual appeal. Premium fans often complement the contemporary designs of modern rooms of the consumers, in turn, improving the aesthetics of living spaces. This has encouraged various vendors to offer a wide range of premium fans that are stylish, energy-efficient, and consume less electricity while catering to the customization requirements of the consumers. Thus, the increase in demand for premium fans will lead to the expansion of the global electric fans market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
Increasing product innovations
Vendors are increasingly focusing on innovating their products to improve performance efficiency, design, appearance, and convenience offered by technologies. Manufacturers are also emphasizing the deployment of IoT in modern electric fans which can be controlled remotely through cloud computing technology. These fans are connected through the Internet and automatically adjust their speed according to the temperature of the room. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global electric fans market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric fans manufacturers, that include Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Delta T LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Orient Electric Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Phillips Lighting & Home, and Westinghouse Electric Corp.
Also, the electric fans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829122/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-electric-fans-market-at-a-cagr-of-almost-3-during-the-forecast-period-300967343.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:11
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
14:10
Vontobel: Adventsspecial 1: Das Weihnachtsgeschäft brummt
14:00
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:47
Gold gibt Gewinne wieder ab
13:23
Jahresendrallye auf der Kippe
10:40
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:02
SMI lässt Kontakt nicht abreissen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:51
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Prognosen für 2019: Diese Experten hatten im Rückblick recht
SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch klar ins Minus -- DAX fällt letztlich unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Hank Paulson: Zwangsdelisting chinesischer Unternehmen von US-Börsen hätte weitreichende Folgen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktionäre kreuzen im Vorfeld der GV medial die Klingen
ams-Aktie steigt: ams verfügt über gut 27 Prozent der OSRAM-Aktien
November 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
SIX setzt S+B-Aktie wegen der anstehenden GV vorläufig vom Handel aus
Apples AirPods: Experte rechnet mit Nachfrageüberhang zu Weihnachten
November 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Ray Dalio über Milliardenwette auf baldigen Markteinbruch: "Das ist falsch"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch klar ins Minus -- DAX fällt letztlich unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Trump-Tweet belastet: Der heimische Markt brach am Montag ein. Auch der DAX rutschte tief ins Minus. Die US-Börsen geben ebenfalls nach. Zum Wochenstart ging es für die asiatischen Indizes bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;