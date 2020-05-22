|
The Global E-Learning Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 14% During the Period 2019-2025
DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-learning Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-learning market is expected to display significant growth opportunities in the next five years. While the growth curve is uniform in terms of the number of users, the same is not the case by revenues; the average cost of content creation and delivery with the same is undergoing a consistent decline. The advent of cloud infrastructure, peer-to-peer problem solving, open content creation, and rapid expansion of the target audience has enabled e-learning providers to rein in economies of choice and offer course content at a competitive price. The rapid growth in internet connectivity in emerging economies, driven by the rising federal budgets, is likely to have a positive impact on market growth. While the growth prospects of the e-learning market remain stable, the rise of efficient sub-segments is changing the learning and training landscape gradually.
The global lockdown of education institutions, corporate, and government offices has caused major interruptions in students' learning and education, disruptions in internal assessments, and the cancellation of public assessments. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has paved opportunities for the growth of the e-learning segment. The lockdown is expected to boost the demand for e-learning platforms, resulting in a spike in the market during the forecast period. The demand might decline in the post lockdown period in 2020, especially in K-12 and higher education end-users; however, the market would witness steady growth during the forecast period.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the e-learning market during the forecast period:
- Increase in Use of Mobile Apps and Social Media
- Growth of Blended Learning in Education Technology
- Increasing AR & VR Applications in E-learning
- Higher Internet Penetration & Internet-Enabled Devices
- Growth in Global Workforce & Migration of Skilled Labor
The study considers the present scenario of the e-learning market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Setting the price right to effectively gauge and capture the marginal utility of the potential consumer is a strategic challenge for vendors in the e-learning market. Since there are little safeguards to protect intellectual property, especially in terms of content copyright, it is necessary for vendors to innovate and offer better engaging content through effective ways constantly. This will enable them to better deal with the price-based competition that arises as a result of the growing concentration of players. Because of a large number of players and the face of rapidly evolving learning preferences, it is imperative for vendors to not only focus on customer acquisition but also retention. While freemium offerings with attractive short-term subscription pricing can help garner a large customer base, continuous investments in product development, especially through gamified and contextualized interfaces, can help them engage and retain the learning audience. Further, vendors also have to keep a continuous track of pricing of new entrants;. At the same time, price-based competition is not recommended, attractive prices can well detract buyers, and the same has to be effectively mitigated with innovation and product development.
KEY MARKET INSIGHTS
- The analysis of the e-learning market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020-2025.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.
