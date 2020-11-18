SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’812 0.1%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0792 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’879 0.0%  Bitcoin 16’194 0.6%  Dollar 0.9095 -0.2%  Öl 44.7 2.0% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
18.11.2020 18:20:00

The Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market is expected to grow by $ 1.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the dry-cleaning and laundry services market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.28 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on dry-cleaning and laundry services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987613/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing labor force participation of women and cost-effectiveness and other benefits of laundry services. In addition, increasing labor force participation of women is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The dry-cleaning and laundry services market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Commercial
• Residential
• Coin-operated

By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
Europe
North America
South America
• MEA

This study identifies introduction of smart-laundry technology as one of the prime reasons driving the dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our dry-cleaning and laundry services market covers the following areas:
• Dry-cleaning and laundry services market sizing
• Dry-cleaning and laundry services market forecast
• Dry-cleaning and laundry services market industry analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987613/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--1-28-bn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-1-during-the-forecast-period-301174903.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
2.50 %
Sika 236.70
2.47 %
Swiss Life Hldg 405.10
1.33 %
LafargeHolcim 47.27
1.00 %
Swiss Re 83.06
0.83 %
Nestle 104.96
-0.53 %
The Swatch Grp 236.40
-0.71 %
Lonza Grp 580.00
-1.19 %
CieFinRichemont 75.72
-1.94 %
Alcon 58.00
-2.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:23
Vontobel: Modernas Covid-Impfstoff überzeugt
11:00
Bracing for the Onset of La Niña
07:58
SMI-Anleger scheuen das Risiko
06:49
Daily Markets: NASDAQ 100 – Auf den EMA50 achten! / Julius Bär – Imposante Rally
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin klettert in turbulentem Handel zeitweise über 18'000 Dollar
Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer vor Zulassungsantrag - Aktien gefragt
BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Tesla-Aktie springt an: Tesla wird in den S&P 500 aufgenommen
Relief Therapeutics startet klinische Studie mit COVID-Wirkstoff Anfang 2021 - Aktie fällt kräftig
Gold-Nachfrage bricht im dritten Quartal kräftig ein
US-Börsen schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
SNB gibt in Pandemie mehr für Schwächung des Franken aus
Valora-Aktie knickt ein: Valora schliesst Aktien-Platzierung ab und erlöst damit rund 70 Millionen Franken
Santander-Aktie und Wirecard-Papiere legen zu: Wirecard-Kerngeschäft geht an Santander

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX beendet den Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat zur Wochenmitte auf der Stelle, während es an der deutschen Börse aufwärts ging. Die Standardwerte der Wall Street erzielen am Mittwoch moderate Aufschläge. An den Börsen in Fernost sind unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit