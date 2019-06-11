|
11.06.2019 23:49:00
The global drug abuse testing market was valued at $6,244 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $11,833 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025
Drug Abuse Testing Market by Product & Services (Analyzers, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, and Laboratory Services), Sample Type (Urine, Oral Fluid, Breath, Hair, and Others), and End User (Workplaces & Schools, Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies, Research Laboratories, and Hospitals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Drug Abuse Testing Market Overview:
A drug test is primarily performed to confirm the presence of one or more illegal or prescription drugs in a person's urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat. The test is performed by using the samples such as urine, hair, blood, saliva, and others. Among these urine sample is the most widely preferred owing to the advantages it offers, such as lower test cost, availability of more sample, and availability of point-of-care tests. Drug testing offers a critical adjunct to clinical care and substance use. The most often tested drugs include marijuana, opioids, cocaine, morphine, and others. Drug tests are increasingly being adopted by sports organizations, employers, forensic purposes, and several other applications.
The surge in consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs across the globe is one of the major drivers for the drug testing market. In addition, technological advancements toward the development of more accurate and precise testing devices and stringent government regulations mandating drug abuse monitoring further boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a breach of privacy rights in certain countries restrict the growth of the global market. On the contrary, emerging markets such as the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
The global drug abuse testing market is segmented based on products & services, sample type, end user, and region. Based on products & services, it is divided into equipment, rapid testing devices (RTD), consumables, and laboratory services. Based on equipment, it is further categorized into immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, and breath analyzers. Based on RTD, it is bifurcated into urine testing devices and oral fluid/saliva testing devices. Based on consumables, it is divided into assay kits, sample collection cups, calibrators & controls, and other consumables. Based on sample type, the market is divided into urine sample, breath sample, oral fluid sample, hair sample, and others.
Based on end user, it is segmented into workplace & school, drug testing laboratories, criminal justice & law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pain management centers, and personal users. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for drug abuse testing market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global drug abuse testing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the global trends in the sleep apnea diagnostics market.
Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
Drug Abuse Testing Key Market Segments:
By Product & Services
Analyzers
Consumables
Rapid Testing Devices
Laboratory Services
By Sample Type
Urine
Oral Fluid (Saliva)
Hair
Breath
Others
By End User
Workplaces & Schools
Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies
Research Laboratories
Hospitals
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Brazil
Turkey
Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players:
Drägerwerk AG & Co
Abbott Laboratories
Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Siemens AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Express Diagnostics International Inc.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):
OraSure
Alfa Scientific Designs
Lifeloc
MPD, Inc
Premier Biotech
Shimadzu
Psychemedics
SureHire
CannAmm
Omega Laboratories
