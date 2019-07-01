NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Dressing products such as mayonnaise and sauces are generally poured on or spread across a variety of food products to enhance their taste. Our dressings market analysis considers the sales of mayonnaise, sauces, herbs and spices, and vegetable oils. Our analysis also considers the sales of dressing products in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the mayonnaise segment had a significant share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increased global consumption of mayonnaise will play a significant role in the mayonnaise segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global dressings market looks at factors such as increased demand for food dressings in different cuisines, increased demand for vegan diet, and increasing emphasis on new product launches. However, high competition in the global dressings market, increasing health hazards associated with commercial dressing products, and stringent food safety regulations may hamper the growth of the dressings industry over the forecast period.

The inclination toward a vegan diet among consumers has considerably increased over the past few years. To capitalize on this trend, vendors in the global dressings market are offering vegan dressings for such consumers. Most of the vegan dressings are oil-free and does not possess any harmful side effects. The growing popularity of vegan diet is expected to increase the demand for vegan dressings and help influence the growth of the global dressings market size at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Vendors in the market are developing inorganic strategies such as M&As to increase their customer base and expand their market share. Such strategies are helping vendors to penetrate new markets and extend their product portfolios. This growing trend among vendors is expected to fuel the growth of the global dressings market size.



With the presence of several players, the global dressings market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several dressings manufacturer, that include Kewpie Corp., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestlé SA, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group.



Also, the dressings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

