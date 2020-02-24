The Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market is expected to grow by USD 38.03 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global cosmetic skin care market and it is poised to grow by USD 38.03 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global cosmetic skin care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by presence of premium brands .In addition, growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals is anticipated to boost the growth of the global cosmetic skin care market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global cosmetic skin care market is segmented as below:



Product:

Face Skincare Products

Body Skincare Products

Others



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global cosmetic skin care market growth

This study identifies growing preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals as the prime reasons driving the global cosmetic skin care market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global cosmetic skin care market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global cosmetic skin care market, including some of the vendors such as Amorepacific Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Forest Essentials, Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Kao Corp., L'Oreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, New Avon Co., Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop International Ltd., The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies, The Procter & Gamble Co. and Unilever PLC .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





