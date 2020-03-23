|
23.03.2020 19:15:00
The Global Corporate Compliance Training Market is expected to grow by USD 2.42 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period
Global Corporate Compliance Training Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global corporate compliance training market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 2.42 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global corporate compliance training market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of mobile-based compliance training. In addition, increasing role of analytics in compliance training is anticipated to boost the growth of the global corporate compliance training market 2020-2024 as well.
Market Segmentation
The global corporate compliance training market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:
Type:
• Online
• Blended
Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
Key Trends for global corporate compliance training market 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies increasing role of analytics in compliance training as the prime reasons driving the global corporate compliance training market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global corporate compliance training market 2020-2024
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global corporate compliance training market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Blackboard Inc., City & Guilds Group, CrossKnowledge, EI Design Pvt. Ltd., GlobalCompliancePanel, GP Strategies Corp., Interactive Services, LRN Corp., SAI Global Pty Ltd. and Skillsoft Corp .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
