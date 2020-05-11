The Global Cooking Wine Market is expected to grow by $ 6.92 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cooking Wine Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the cooking wine market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.92 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on cooking wine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing application and demand for cooking wine in food industry and growing awareness regarding health benefits of cooking wine. In addition, increasing application and demand for cooking wine in food industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cooking wine market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The cooking wine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Households

• Commercial



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing use of online sales channels as one of the prime reasons driving the cooking wine market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our cooking wine market covers the following areas:

• Cooking wine market sizing

• Cooking wine market forecast

• Cooking wine market industry analysis"



