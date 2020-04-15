NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Car Market Research Report by Transponder (Onboard Unit and Roadside Unit), by Form (Embedded, Integrated, and Tethered), by Network, by Service, by Component, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 (Cumulative Impact of COVID-19)







The Global Connected Car Market is expected to grow from USD 64,941.56 Million in 2019 to USD 170,256.69 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.42%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Connected Car to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Roadside Unit is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Transponder, the Connected Car Market is studied across Onboard Unit and Roadside Unit. The Onboard Unit commanded the largest size in the Connected Car Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Roadside Unit is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Embedded is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Form, the Connected Car Market is studied across Embedded, Integrated, and Tethered. The Integrated commanded the largest size in the Connected Car Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Embedded is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Dedicated Short Range Communication is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Network, the Connected Car Market is studied across Cellular and Dedicated Short Range Communication. The Cellular commanded the largest size in the Connected Car Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Dedicated Short Range Communication is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Safety & Security is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Service, the Connected Car Market is studied across Autonomous Driving, Connected Services, and Safety & Security. The Connected Services commanded the largest size in the Connected Car Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Safety & Security is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Vehicle Services is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Component, the Connected Car Market is studied across Connected Hardware, Infotainment Services, and Vehicle Services. The Connected Hardware commanded the largest size in the Connected Car Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Vehicle Services is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Aftermarket is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of End User, the Connected Car Market is studied across Aftermarket and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Original Equipment Manufacturer commanded the largest size in the Connected Car Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Aftermarket is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Americas is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Geography, the Connected Car Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the Connected Car Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Americas is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Connected Car Market including Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, HARMAN International, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Visteon Corporation, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Connected Car Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Connected Car Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and their impact analysis shaping the Global Connected Car Market during the forecast period?

3. What is the competitive position if vendors in the Global Connected Car Market?

4. How Porters Five Forces define the Global Connected Car Market landscape?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Connected Car Market?

6. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Connected Car Market?

7. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Connected Car Market?

8. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Connected Car Market?



