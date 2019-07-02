|
The global condiments market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period
Global Condiments Market: About this market
A condiment is a sauce or spice, which is widely used as a flavor-enhancer in food and beverage products. Our condiments market analysis considers sales from table sauces, cooking ingredients, mustards, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of condiments in Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the table sauces segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as retail sales of barbecue sauces in France will play a significant role in the table sauces segment to maintain its market position. , our global condiments market report looks at factors such as frequent product launches, health benefits associated with consumption of condiments, and innovative packaging solutions. However, frequent product recalls, fragmented market structure and challenges associated with distribution channels may hamper the growth of the condiments industry over the forecast period.
Global Condiments Market: Overview
The launch of new products
There is an increase in the demand for clean-labeled, gluten-free, and organic condiments due to growing health consciousness and shifting preferences among consumers. This is encouraging condiments vendors to launch condiments manufactured from natural, organic, and high-quality ingredients and offer them to cater to the growing need from this segment. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global condiments market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Rising popularity of organic and gluten-free condiments
The availability of condiments with high-quality, organic, and natural ingredients is becoming popular among health-conscious consumers. The regular intake of condiments such as sauerkraut can treat health issues, including stomach distension, flatulence, and disorders related to irritable bowel syndrome. The regular consumption of organic condiments is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global condiments market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading condiments manufacturers, that include Conagra Brands, Inc., Kewpie Corp., McCormick & Co., Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Plc.
Also, the condiments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
