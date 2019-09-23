The global cervical collars market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cervical Collars Market: About this market

Cervical collars are orthopedic medical devices used to realign the spinal cord and relieve pain in the cervical region of the spinal cord. This cervical collars market analysis considers sales from rigid and semi-rigid cervical collars and soft cervical collars products. Our analysis also considers the sales of cervical collars in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the rigid and semi-rigid cervical collars segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of several vendors manufacturing rigid and semi-rigid cervical collars will play a significant role in the rigid and semi-rigid cervical collars segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cervical collars market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of head and neck injuries, product launches, and growing presence of specialty orthopedic hospitals and rehabilitation centers. However, the growing number of M&As, rising adoption of robotic surgery for spinal injuries, and increasing advancements in cervical collars may hamper the growth of the cervical collars industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816304/?utm_source=PRN

Global Cervical Collars Market: Overview



Increasing prevalence of head and neck injuries



Increasing number of sports-related injuries and road accidents are driving the incidence of head and neck injuries. In addition, the prevalence of spinal arthritis in geriatric population is increasing. This will boost the need for vertebral surgeries such as laminectomy and cervical collars. Cervical collars are widely used in neck pain and neck surgeries for cervical spine injuries and excessive twisting of the spine. This growing prevalence of head and neck injuries demand will lead to the expansion of the global cervical collars market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Increasing advancements in cervical collars



Market vendors are focusing on the development of enhanced products to minimize the complications associated with the application of cervical collars and increase the post-operative comfort of patients with cervical injuries. These cervical collars are also integrated with specialized Sorbatex padding that inhibit microbial growth in the area of contact with the cervical collar. They are also coming up with products that ensures proper alignment to the spinal cord using height adjustability features. Vendors are focusing on minimizing the probability of the removal of cervical collars by developing products that are compatible with diagnostic procedures, such as CT and MRI. The increase in the production of such advanced products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global cervical collars market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cervical collars manufacturers, that include Ambu AS, Aspen Medical Products, Biomatrix Srl, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., Laerdal Medical, Me.Ber. Srl Unipersonale, Oscar Boscarol Srl, Össur hf, Thuasne Group, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.



Also, the cervical collars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816304/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-cervical-collars-market-at-a-cagr-of-almost-5-during-the-forecast-period-300923222.html

SOURCE Reportlinker