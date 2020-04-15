NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Market Research Report by Product Type (Concentrates and Flower), by Compound (Balanced THC & CBD, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant, and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant), by Source, by Form , by Distribution Channel, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 (Cumulative Impact of COVID-19)

The Global Cannabis Market is expected to grow from USD 12,986.56 Million in 2019 to USD 58,698.97 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.58%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Cannabis to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

On the basis of Product Type, the Cannabis Market is studied across Concentrates and Flower.

On the basis of Compound, the Cannabis Market is studied across Balanced THC & CBD, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant, and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant.

On the basis of Source, the Cannabis Market is studied across Non-Organic and Organic.

On the basis of Form , the Cannabis Market is studied across Concentrated Oil, Cream, Food Additive, Inhaled Liquids, Supplement Capsule, and Tincture Spray.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Cannabis Market is studied across Offline and Online.

On the basis of Application, the Cannabis Market is studied across Recreational, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, and Pet Care.

On the basis of Geography, the Cannabis Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cannabis Market including Acreage Holdings, Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Science Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Chronos Group Inc., HEXO Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Medmen, Organigrams Holding Inc., StenoCare A/S, Terra Tech Corp., Tikun Olam, Tilray Inc, and Vivo Cannabis Inc..

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cannabis Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cannabis Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and their impact analysis shaping the Global Cannabis Market during the forecast period?

What is the competitive position if vendors in the Global Cannabis Market?

How Porters Five Forces define the Global Cannabis Market landscape?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cannabis Market?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cannabis Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cannabis Market?

What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Cannabis Market?

