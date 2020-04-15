+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
15.04.2020 04:37:00

The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is expected to grow from USD 9,920.45 Million in 2019 to USD 15,236.12 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.41%

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market Research Report by Product (Blood Glucose Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Strips, and Lancets), by Component (Receiver & Transmitter and Sensor), by Distribution Channel, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 (Cumulative Impact of COVID-19)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881709/?utm_source=PRN

The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is expected to grow from USD 9,920.45 Million in 2019 to USD 15,236.12 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.41%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

"The Lancets is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Product, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is studied across Blood Glucose Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Strips, and Lancets. The Blood Glucose Monitors further studied across Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems and Single Point Blood Glucose Meters. The Blood Glucose Monitors commanded the largest size in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Lancets is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Sensor is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Component, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is studied across Receiver & Transmitter and Sensor. The Receiver & Transmitter commanded the largest size in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Sensor is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Online is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is studied across Retail Stores and Online. The Retail Stores commanded the largest size in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Online is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Home Care Setting is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Application, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is studied across Pathology & Diagnostic Center, Home Care Setting, and Hospital & Clinic. The Hospital & Clinic commanded the largest size in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Home Care Setting is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Geography, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market including Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY, Inc, Bayer AG, Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Nipro Diagnostics, Inc., and Terumo Medical Corporation.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players
  • Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
  • Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
  • Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
  • Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

    • The report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market?
  • What are the inhibiting factors and their impact analysis shaping the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market during the forecast period?
  • What is the competitive position if vendors in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market?
  • How Porters Five Forces define the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market landscape?
  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market?
  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market?
  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market?
  • What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market?

    • Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881709/?utm_source=PRN

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________
    Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
    US: (339)-368-6001
    Intl: +1 339-368-6001

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-blood-glucose-monitoring-device-market-is-expected-to-grow-from-usd-9-920-45-million-in-2019-to-usd-15-236-12-million-by-the-end-of-2025-at-a-compound-annual-growth-rate-cagr-of-7-41-301040570.html

    SOURCE Reportlinker

