The Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market is expected to grow by USD 1 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global baby stroller and pram market and it is poised to grow by USD 1 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global baby stroller and pram market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for multi-functional baby strollers. In addition, emergence of intelligent baby stroller is anticipated to boost the growth of the global baby stroller and pram market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global baby stroller and pram market is segmented as below:

Product

• Baby Comfort Stroller

• Baby Buggies

• Baby Comfort Pram

• Baby 3-Wheeler Stroller

• Baby Tandem Stroller



distribution channel

• Offline

• Online



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global baby stroller and pram market growth

This study identifies emergence of intelligent baby stroller as the prime reasons driving the global baby stroller and pram market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global baby stroller and pram market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global baby stroller and pram market, including some of the vendors such as Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax Excelsior Ltd., Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Mothercare Plc, and Newell Brands Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



