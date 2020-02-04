04.02.2020 16:20:00

The Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market is expected to grow by USD 1 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global baby stroller and pram market and it is poised to grow by USD 1 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global baby stroller and pram market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02577238/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for multi-functional baby strollers. In addition, emergence of intelligent baby stroller is anticipated to boost the growth of the global baby stroller and pram market as well.

Market Segmentation
The global baby stroller and pram market is segmented as below:
Product
• Baby Comfort Stroller
• Baby Buggies
• Baby Comfort Pram
• Baby 3-Wheeler Stroller
• Baby Tandem Stroller

distribution channel
• Offline
• Online

Geographic segmentation
• APAC
Europe
• MEA
North America
South America

Key Trends for global baby stroller and pram market growth
This study identifies emergence of intelligent baby stroller as the prime reasons driving the global baby stroller and pram market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global baby stroller and pram market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global baby stroller and pram market, including some of the vendors such as Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax Excelsior Ltd., Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Mothercare Plc, and Newell Brands Inc.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02577238/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-baby-stroller-and-pram-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-1-bn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-5-during-the-forecast-period-300998328.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:33
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:24
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (67.5%) auf Julius Baer Group Ltd
13:30
Ölpreise weiter auf Talfahrt
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versorger mit 50% Barriere
08:52
SMI zeigt sich recht stabil
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich
SNB will Frankenstärke eindämmen - aber Trump funkt ihr dazwischen
Julius Bär-Aktie bricht ein: Weniger Gewinn erzielt und neue Ziele bis 2022 - Stellenabbau geplant
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Sonntag
Glencore-Aktie legt kräftig zu: In 2019 mehr Kohle gefördert, aber weniger Kupfer
SGS-Aktie verliert deutlich: Familie von Finck verkauft Grossteil ihrer Beteiligung - GBL stockt auf
Dow beendet den Handel fester -- SMI zum Börsenschluss höher -- DAX letztlich über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Shanghai Composite schliesst über 7 Prozent tiefer
Credit Suisse friert anscheinend Boni ein trotz Gewinnanstieg - Aktie im Minus
Bis zu 10% Rendite: Diese europäischen Aktien überzeugen mit hohen Dividenden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI stärker -- DAX im Bullenmodus -- Wall Street kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex können am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. An den US-Börsen schlagen die Bullen zu. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich zum Handelsende mit grünen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;