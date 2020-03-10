10.03.2020 17:20:00

The Global Avocado Market is expected to grow by USD 4.37 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Global Avocado Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global avocado market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.37 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global avocado market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits of avocados .In addition, adoption of new technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global avocado market as well.

Market Segmentation
The global avocado market is segmented as below:
Product:
• Conventional

• Organic

Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC

Europe

• MEA

North America

South America

Key Trends for global avocado market growth
This study identifies adoption of new technologies as the prime reasons driving the global avocado market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global avocado market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global avocado market , including some of the vendors such as Costa Group Holdings Ltd., Del Monte Fresh Produce Co., Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc., Henry Avocado Corp., Index Fresh Inc., MCDANIEL FRUIT Co., Melissa's/World Variety Produce Inc., Nature?s Touch Frozen Foods Inc., West Pak Avocado Inc. and Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

