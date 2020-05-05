05.05.2020 21:00:00

The Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market is expected to grow by $ 6.85 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the automotive connected car platform market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.85 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive connected car platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased focus of OEMs on the development of autonomous and connected vehicles and improved smartphone ecosystem to act as an enabler for autonomous and connected vehicles. In addition, increased focus of OEMs on the development of autonomous and connected vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The automotive connected car platform market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscapes

The automotive connected car platform market is segmented as below:
By Service
• Infotainment services
• Telematics services

By Geographic Landscapes
North America
Europe
• APAC
South America
• MEA

This study identifies the rise in the adoption of cloud technologies and IoT to reduce the capital expenditure in developing connected car platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive connected car platform market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive connected car platform market covers the following areas:
• Automotive connected car platform market sizing
• Automotive connected car platform market forecast
• Automotive connected car platform market industry analysis

