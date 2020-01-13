+++ Jetzt in Aktien, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren und dabei von hohem Einzahlungsbonus profitieren +++ -w-
13.01.2020 18:10:00

The global assistive technology market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Assistive Technology Market: About this market
This assistive technology market analysis considers sales from sensory aids, mobility aids, and other devices. Our study also finds the sales of assistive technology in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the sensory aids segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as hearing impairment and related disorders among the general population will play a significant role in the sensory aids segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global assistive technology market report looks at factors such as the increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders, growing demand for rehabilitation centers, and rising focus on compliance with industrial standards. However, the high cost of mobility products, the presence of substitute products, and the limited availability of assistive technology in rural markets may hamper the growth of the assistive technology industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835622/?utm_source=PRN

Global Assistive Technology Market: Overview
Increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders
Orthopedic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and knee problems and recovery after orthopedic surgeries (after bone fractures) require the use of mobility devices such as wheelchairs, canes, and crutches, which can help patients move from one place to another without depending on others. Such short-term and long-term disabilities along with the rise in medical emergency cases are driving the need for assistive technologies. Vendors are offering customization and additional features in mobility devices to increase the convenience and utility of these devices. Thus, the increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders will lead to the expansion of the global assistive technology market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Growing adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries
The global assistive technology market is witnessing the growing adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries. Lithium-ion chargeable batteries and zinc rechargeable batteries are being widely used in the market. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries can offer enhanced power than traditional rechargeable batteries and can serve the entire lifetime of the hearing aid. Major vendors offering hearing aids are focusing on offering advanced hearing aid devices with lithium-ion batteries. Many companies are also focusing on developing silver-zinc rechargeable batteries that are considered safe for the environment and the user. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global assistive technology market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading assistive technology manufacturers, that include Demant AS, GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH, Medical Depot Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Permobil AB, Sonova Holding AG, and Sunrise Medical (US) LLC.
Also, the assistive technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835622/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-assistive-technology-market-at-a-cagr-of-almost-8-during-the-forecast-period-300985566.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.70
1.92 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Lonza Grp 360.20
1.21 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 103.54
0.58 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'625.00
0.34 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
CS Group 13.50
0.15 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 91.05
-0.64 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 175.25
-0.71 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
The Swatch Grp 268.00
-0.89 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 23.19
-0.94 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 537.20
-1.29 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:22
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
15:47
Gewinnmitnahmen bei Gold
14:00
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
13:34
Auf einer Buckelpiste
09:13
Vontobel: derimail - 200% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
08:45
SMI tritt auf der Stelle
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
SPD fällt in Wahlumfragen weiter zurück
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
Coca-Cola dementiert Gerüchte: Kein Interesse an Cannabis-Markt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Rally der Tesla-Aktie: Shortseller geraten unter die Räder
Zur Rose verstärkt Unternehmensleitung mit Bernd Gschaider - Aktie legt zu
ObsEva-Aktie springt an: ObsEva erteilt Yuyuan Lizenz zur Entwicklung von Nolasiban in China

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag freundlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;