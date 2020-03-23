The "Global Anti-Virus Relief Scheme" rolls out at an accelerated pace, Fosun joins hand with other Benevolent Enterprises, assist the UK and France in epidemic prevention and control

HONG KONG, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 22:30PM, March 20 (Beijing time); 14:30PMMarch 20 (London Time) , the first batch of 2,300 pieces of medical protection supplies donated to the UK by Shanghai Fosun Foundation (hereinafter referred to as "Fosun Foundation") and Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation were officially transferred to the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and the New Cross hospital, one of the largest intensive and community hospitals in West Midlands, the UK, to support local health workers on the ground fighting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Fosun Foundation, together with its French member company, Club Med, and other benevolent enterprises including New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Zuo Dan Li Health Industry Group, donated the first batch of 85,500 pieces of medical protection supplies to the health department of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region in France. This is the fourth batch of overseas medical supplies under the Global Anti-Virus Relief Scheme initiated by Fosun.

As a global enterprise with its roots in China, Fosun stays focused on further efforts to prevent and control the global epidemic. Since this month, Fosun has officially launched the second phase of its operations against COVID-19. As of March 22, Fosun has deployed and donated a total of 8 batches of medical protection supplies to overseas key countries with rapid epidemic outbreak, such as Italy, Japan, South Korea, India, the UK and France.

Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International, said, "As a global enterprise, we want to do our part to help the world win the battle against novel coronavirus as soon as possible. We are deeply concerned about the health and safety of our overseas employees and customers, and we stand firmly with the global public. I believe that with the wisdom of all mankind, as long as we unite, support and help each other, we can overcome the difficulties and overcome the virus."

2,300 pieces of medical protection supplies delivered to Wolverhampton

Fosun cooperated with Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club to help the UK fight epidemic

According to the judgment of the world health organization (WHO), one third of the global cases are in the European region, which has become the "epicenter" of the COVID-19 "pandemic" and is the region with the most severe epidemic prevention and control situation.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK reached 5,018, according to figures released by the Department of Health on March 21. Schools were closed on March 20, public transport in London was severely restricted, residents were told not to go outside if unnecessary, and all professional football matches in England were suspended until April 30.

As the only English premier league club in Wolverhampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club has maintained a very close relationship with all walks of life in the UK. When informed that the Wolverhampton medical institutions are facing a shortage of supplies, Fosun acted quickly, sent the supplies from Shanghai to the United Kingdom, and joined hands with Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club to help with the local epidemic prevention and control.

A total of 2,300 medical supplies, including 500 "red zone" plastic-strip protective suits, 800 medical protective suits and 1,000 pieces of N95 masks, will provide safety protection for health care workers in infection wards and intensive therapy units (ITU). This is the seventh batch of medical protection supplies sent from home to abroad since Fosun launched the second phase of its operations against the epidemic.

"We'll be together, sharing the load, watching in wonder as our lives unfold." - This is a line from the song "Hope for the Future" by Sir Paul McCartney, a founding member of "The Beatles", a classic rock band in the UK. It was printed on the packaging box of medical supplies delivered to Wolverhampton, with an aim to encourage all people to be hopeful about the future.

Accompanied by the English lyrics, there is an ancient Chinese poem with profound meaning - "We are with each other though far apart, and we show benevolence to all humankind and everything in nature". The first half of the poem was adapted from the "When you aspire to a great career; distance can't keep we two apart" in "To Cao Biao- Preface" by Cao Zhi, a famous poet in Han Dynasty, and the second half was adapted from the "The people are my brothers and sisters; everything in nature and I share a common planet" in "Western Inscription" by Zhang Zai, a famous poet in Song Dynasty. This is intended to highlight the significance of the "community of shared future for mankind" in the face of the crisis. Fosun and Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club will work with their English friends to help them overcome the difficulties.

Jeff Shi, global partner of Fosun and executive chairman of Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, said as the situation in the UK became increasingly tense with the COVID-19 outbreak, the medical and community workers in Wolverhampton were backbreaking. As the old saying in "Zuo Zhuan" goes, "A thing cannot exist without its basis", protecting the medical care workers is equivalent to protecting our staff, our families and our fans. Despite the suspension of football matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, as a key member of the local community, will do their utmost to support the most important local medical and community services and work with the local people in the UK until the battle is won.

It is worth mentioning that more than a month ago, China was in the most critical period in the prevention and control of COVID-19 epidemic. On the early morning of February 15, Beijing time, during the 26th round of the English premier league, Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club expressed their support to Wuhan with a TIFO before its match against Leicester City at the home field, bringing warmth and comfort to Chinese fans. The Wolverhampton Wanderers stars, such as Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota, who made their first visit to China last year, also recorded videos to send their best wishes to the Chinese people.

85,500 pieces of medical protection supplies delivered to France

Fosun continued to fulfill its global responsibilities through the "Global Anti-Virus Relief Scheme"

The spread of the virus in France is even more dangerous than in Britain, and the epidemic prevention and control is more urgent. As of March 21, confirmed cases rose to 14,459 and deaths to 562, according to the French Health Ministry's outbreak statistics. At least nine cities in France have imposed curfews, including those on the Franco-Italian border. French President Emmanuel Macron described the COVID-19 as "the biggest health crisis France has faced in a century".

Fosun is deeply connected with France and Europe, with a rich business layout in France. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Fosun set up the French speaking anti-epidemic working committee, and mobilized its member companies in France, such as Club Med, Lanvin, Paref, Saint-Hubert and Tridem, to closely watch the latest situations of the outbreak in France.

The first batch of 85,500 pieces of medical protection supplies were donated by Fosun Foundation, its portfolio company, Club Med, and other benevolent enterprises including New Oriental, Zuo Dan Li, etc., including 80,000 masks and 5,500 sets of medical protective clothing in short supply locally. Laurent Wauqiez, President of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region in France, extended special thanks to Fosun and other relevant enterprises, saying that this batch of supplies would strongly support the prevention and control of the epidemic in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France.

Henri Giscard d'Estaing, global partner of Fosun, and Chairman and CEO of Club Med, said, "Club Med has many resorts in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region. Upon learning of the increasingly severe outbreak in France, we worked with the Group headquarters to immediately formulate the assistance plan and mobilize global resources to provide assistance to the front-line medical staff in the region. We will continue to take an active part in the fight against the epidemic in France and make joint efforts to defeat the virus."

"Though far apart, we remain close in heart" - This is a Chinese poem printed on the packing boxes of the supplies for France, extracted from the "Meeting Zheng Tian on the Lake" by Liu Changqing, a famous poet in Tang Dynasty, which means that although far from each other, but with friendship, we are close in heart. Along with the ancient Chinese poetry, there is also a famous saying of the great French writer Victor Hugo -- "La fraternité n'est qu'une idée humaine,la solidarité est une idée universelle", which means "fraternity is only the idea of human beings, while solidarity and mutual assistance are the universal idea." The Chinese poem and western saying indicated Fosun's deep wishes for the French people.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Fosun has acted first and donated supplies to the first line for the epidemic prevention and control through the global procurement network covering 23 countries. Recently, Fosun mobilized benevolent enterprises through the Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum to jointly roll out the "Global Anti-Virus Relief Scheme ", and donated medical supplies to key overseas countries with rapid increases in cases.

The participants included Longfor Group, Beijing Taikang Yicai Foundation, Baidu Group, Sequoia Capital, New Oriental Group, Xiaomi Group, Zall Group, Central China Group, Broad Group, Dangdai Group, Committee of Qin 100 Co., Ltd., Zuo Dan Li Health Industry Group and CHINT Group. More enterprises will follow.

