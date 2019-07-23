NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Anti-slip Coatings Market: About this market



Anti-slip coatings are applied on floors made of concrete, wood, tiles, and marble to improve their coefficient of friction. This anti-slip coatings market analysis considers sales from both water-based and solvent-based segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of anti-slip coatings in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the water-based segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Water-based anti-slip coatings have low or no solvent content, which has a minimal adverse impact on health. Also, these coatings are resistant to heat and abrasion. These factors will significantly help the water-based segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global anti-slip coatings report has observed market growth factors such as the growing demand for anti-slip coatings in APAC, growth in the global construction industry, and a growing emphasis on reducing accidents due to slipping. However, the high threat of substitutes, stringent regulations and policies, and increase in raw material prices may hamper the growth of the anti-slip coatings industry over the forecast period.







Global Anti-slip Coatings Market: Overview



Growth in the global construction industry



Anti-slip coatings are applied on floors to prevent accidents owing to slipping and tripping. Therefore, the demand for anti-slip coatings is high from the residential, commercial, and industrial construction sectors. The growing construction industry globally, owing to the rising population and growing urbanization, will inevitably increase the demand for anti-slip coatings over the forecast period. As a result, vendors will record increased sales, which will contribute to the expansion of the global anti-slip coatings market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Growing preference for nanoparticle-based anti-slip coatings



Vendors have been focusing on improving the efficiency of their products to improve sales. In line with such measures, vendors have been incorporating nanoparticles in anti-slip coatings to improve their durability, abrasion resistance attribute, and lifespan. Nanoparticle-based anti-slip coatings are also highly water-resistant, making them suitable for applications in swimming pools and spas. Therefore, the preference for nanoparticle-based anti-slip coatings is growing, improving sales of vendors. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global anti-slip coatings market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-slip coatings manufacturers, which include 3M Co., Axalta Coating Systems LLC, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co.



Also, the anti-slip coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



