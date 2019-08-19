19.08.2019 17:58:00

The global anatomic pathology market size is expected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Anatomic Pathology Market Size ,Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery & Development), By Product & Services (Instruments, Consumables), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807289/?utm_source=PRN

The global anatomic pathology market size is expected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The advent of technology in instruments and protocols used during anatomic pathology is anticipated to increase the adoption rate of advanced anatomic pathological instruments.

Integration of medical informatics standards for meeting specific healthcare needs by enhancing efficiency and curbing costs is a factor driving the market.Market players are collaborating for refurbishment of pathology laboratories by incorporating innovative disease diagnostic models.

This, in turn, accelerates investments toward upgradation of pathological equipment.

In April 2018, Thermo Fisher and Leica Microsystems collaborated for the development of an integrated cryo-tomography workflow for research. Under this collaboration, the companies merged their existing technology to deliver enhanced user-friendly and reliable microscopic solutions, enabling researchers to gain insights about biological processes.

Pathology-training programs offered to pathologist trainees by public and private entities drive the anatomic pathology market. The Royal College of Pathologists, the General Medical Council, and the Association of Anatomical Pathology Technology are some organizations that have initiated several training programs and examinations to evaluate a pathologist's knowledge and skills.

Further key findings from the report suggest:
• Technological advancements in instruments to minimize the risk of errors through integration of novel design is expected to drive the segment to register the fastest growth rate
• High availability, low cost, and frequent purchase rate of consumables such as reagents and probes have attributed to the dominant revenue share of consumables
• Increased implementation of anatomic pathology procedures in research studies such as tumor examination and biomarker profiling has propelled the academic research segment
• Shifting paradigm from conventional medicine to personalized medicine has resulted in the fastest growth rate of the drug discovery and development application segment. This is primarily due to growing reliance on discoveries of putative biomarkers for development of personalized therapies
• Increase in hospitalization rate that stimulates the adoption of pathological workflows for disease monitoring and diagnosis has contributed to the largest share of hospitals
• On the other hand, growth of the diagnostic laboratories segment is facilitated by the use of state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and instrumentation, multiple electronic interfaces, and information systems
• Presence of key players like Thermo Fisher and Agilent, coupled with a large number of funding programs by public agencies, contribute to the largest share of North America
Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest anatomic pathology market growth driven by the presence of multiple associations that are engaged in conducting pathology training programs
• Competitors are adopting strategic initiatives such as installation of products, agreement, and expansion of distribution channels to reinforce their market presence. For instance, in July 2018, Thermo Fisher installed its Krios Cryo-TEM electron microscope at the Institut Pasteur, which expanded the company's presence in France.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807289/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-anatomic-pathology-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-usd-23-3-billion-by-2025--exhibiting-a-cagr-of-6-1-during-the-forecast-period-300903601.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold nimmt eine Atempause
11:48
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
10:42
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:37
Vontobel: derimail - Indizes mit 50% Barriere
10:10
Die Unsicherheit nimmt zu
08:58
SMI bäumt sich wieder auf
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Spekulationen: Gab es erneut einen Apple-Zukauf in der Schweiz?
Werden die Negativzinsen den Goldpreis auf bis zu 2'000 US-Dollar jagen?
Panalpina-Aktie auf Richtungssuche: Übernahme von Panalpina durch DSV vollbracht
METALL ZUG-Aktie dreht ins Minus: METALL ZUG schreibt im ersten Semester rote Zahlen
Orior-Aktie höher: Orior trotzt den hohen Fleischpreisen - Höherer Umsatz und Gewinn
Meyer-Burger-VRP stärkt Management den Rücken - Aktie unentschlossen
Handelsstreit belastet: Mit dieser Srategie plant Goldman Sachs den Markt zu schlagen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Am Montag knüpften die Märkte an ihre Erholung von Freitag an: Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bullen. Der DAX präsentierte sich freundlich. Die US-Börsen notieren am Montag im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten zum Wochenstart zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB