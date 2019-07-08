NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market: About this market

Alcoholic hepatitis is inflammation of the liver, which is caused due to the heavy drinking of alcohol. This alcoholic hepatitis treatment market analysis considers sales from different types of treatments, including corticosteroids, xanthine derivatives, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of alcoholic hepatitis treatment in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the corticosteroids segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the development of combination therapies will play a significant role in the corticosteroids segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market report looks at factors such as the increasing consumption of alcohol worldwide, availability of prognostic models for alcoholic hepatitis, and high market penetration of corticosteroids and off-label therapies. However, lack of therapies to treat severe alcoholic hepatitis, side effects associated with drugs used to treat alcoholic hepatitis, and availability of alternative therapies may hamper the growth of the alcoholic hepatitis treatment industry over the forecast period.

Global Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market: Overview



Increasing consumption of alcohol worldwide



Heavy alcohol consumption leads to hepatic encephalopathy and high mortality rates. This has created an opportunity for vendors to launch off-label therapies and corticosteroids in the market. The increasing demand for these drugs will lead to the expansion of the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.



Development of novel targets and viable treatment options for the management of alcoholic hepatitis



Vendors are heavily investing in the development of novel targets and viable treatment options due to the lack of effective treatments for severe alcoholic hepatitis. Also, certain novel drugs developed by them are under clinical trials. This further creates growth opportunities for vendors, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic hepatitis treatment manufacturers, that include Apotex Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Also, the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

