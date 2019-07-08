08.07.2019 14:34:00

The global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market: About this market

Alcoholic hepatitis is inflammation of the liver, which is caused due to the heavy drinking of alcohol. This alcoholic hepatitis treatment market analysis considers sales from different types of treatments, including corticosteroids, xanthine derivatives, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of alcoholic hepatitis treatment in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the corticosteroids segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the development of combination therapies will play a significant role in the corticosteroids segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market report looks at factors such as the increasing consumption of alcohol worldwide, availability of prognostic models for alcoholic hepatitis, and high market penetration of corticosteroids and off-label therapies. However, lack of therapies to treat severe alcoholic hepatitis, side effects associated with drugs used to treat alcoholic hepatitis, and availability of alternative therapies may hamper the growth of the alcoholic hepatitis treatment industry over the forecast period.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793668/?utm_source=PRN

Global Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market: Overview

Increasing consumption of alcohol worldwide

Heavy alcohol consumption leads to hepatic encephalopathy and high mortality rates. This has created an opportunity for vendors to launch off-label therapies and corticosteroids in the market. The increasing demand for these drugs will lead to the expansion of the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

Development of novel targets and viable treatment options for the management of alcoholic hepatitis

Vendors are heavily investing in the development of novel targets and viable treatment options due to the lack of effective treatments for severe alcoholic hepatitis. Also, certain novel drugs developed by them are under clinical trials. This further creates growth opportunities for vendors, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic hepatitis treatment manufacturers, that include Apotex Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the alcoholic hepatitis treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793668/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-alcoholic-hepatitis-treatment-market-at-a-cagr-of-close-to-6-during-the-forecast-period-300880700.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:37
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Dufry, Logitech, Georg Fischer AG
11:33
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:00
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Normale Konsolidierungstage
09:37
Zinsen runter, Kurse rauf
08:47
SMI muss 10.000er-Marke wieder abgeben
04.07.19
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:30
Schroders: Amazon, der Klimaschützer?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Dr. Doom" warnt vor weltweiter Rezession 2020: Massive Kritik an Bitcoin & Co.
Darum kann Apple von den Schwierigkeiten bei Huawei profitieren
Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach: Philipp Rickenbacher neuer CEO
SMI zurückhaltend -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wisekey-Aktie fest: Wisekey startet Aktienrückkauf über 10 Prozent der Aktien
Erneuter Rückschlag: Weiterer Tesla-Manager geht zur Konkurrenz
Deutsche Bank-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Radikaler Umbau - Milliardenverlust in Q2 in Aussicht gestellt
Bitcoin-Experte: Warum Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Dash, Iota & Co. dem Tode geweiht sind
Rohstoffexpertin: Das könnte den Ölpreis weiter in die Höhe treiben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zurückhaltend -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert um die Nulllinie. Der DAX gibt etwas nach. In den USA dominierten am Freitag nach dem Feiertag die Bären. In Asien ging es am Montag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB