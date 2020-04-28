|
28.04.2020 15:20:00
The Global Alcoholic Drinks Market is expected to grow by 18.88 bn liters during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, April 28, 2020
Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the alcoholic drinks market, and it is poised to grow by 18.88 bn liters during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on alcoholic drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the premiumization of drinks and advertising regulations.
The alcoholic drinks market analysis includes type segments and geographic landscape.
The alcoholic drinks market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Beer
• Wine
• Spirits
• RTD pre-mixes
• Cider
By Geographic Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
This study identifies the rise in mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic drinks market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our alcoholic drinks market covers the following areas:
• Alcoholic drinks market sizing
• Alcoholic drinks market forecast
• Alcoholic drinks market industry analysis
