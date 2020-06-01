|
01.06.2020 17:20:00
The Global Agricultural Pesticides Market is expected to grow by $ 24.60 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Agricultural Pesticides Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the agricultural pesticides market and it is poised to grow by $ 24.60 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on agricultural pesticides market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of herbicides, rise in demand in developing countries and shrinking arable land. In addition, the Increased use of herbicides is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The agricultural pesticides market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes
The agricultural pesticides market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Herbicides
• Insecticides
• Fungicides
• Others
By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
• South America
• Europe
• North America
• MEA
This study identifies the introduction of integrated pest management as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural pesticides market growth during the next few years. Also, rising popularity of biopesticides and increasing product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our agricultural pesticides market covers the following areas:
• Agricultural pesticides market sizing
• Agricultural pesticides market forecast
• Agricultural pesticides market industry analysis"
