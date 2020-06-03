03.06.2020 16:30:00

The Global Agricultural Biologicals Market is expected to grow by $ 6.56 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the agricultural biologicals market and it is poised to grow by $ 6.56 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on agricultural biologicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides and growing organic food products market. In addition, increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The agricultural biologicals market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes

The agricultural biologicals market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Biopesticides
• Biostimulants
• Biofertilizers

By Geographic Landscapes
Europe
North America
• APAC
South America
• MEA

This study identifies the increasing governmental support for the use of bio-based products in agriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural biologicals market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our agricultural biologicals market covers the following areas:
• Agricultural biologicals market sizing
• Agricultural biologicals market forecast
• Agricultural biologicals market industry analysis"


