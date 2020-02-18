NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global acoustic insulation market is evaluated to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the projected period of 2020-2028. The major factors driving the global market growth are growing health concerns and strict government regulations for curbing noise pollution, energy efficiency advantages provided by insulation materials, and growth of the construction industry.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Acoustic insulation is a technique that makes an enclosed space soundproof, preventing transmission of sound by creating an insulating barrier between the interior and exterior areas, and reduces the sound emitted within the room and acoustic reverberation.The adverse effects on millions of people all over the world include high blood pressure, hearing loss, sleep disruption, stress-related illnesses, and lost productivity.



The EPA (Environment Protection Act) develops policies, guidelines, and regulations for preventing and controlling noise pollution.The EPA established ONAC under the Clean Air Act to carry out investigations on noise and its effect on public health and welfare.



There are different government authorities worldwide working as per the guidelines for abatement of noise pollution.However, there are challenges like slowdown of industrial growth in developed nations, maintaining the ideal weight for insulating material, and decline in the automotive industry hindering the market growth.



Acoustic insulation is used for various purposes in industrial applications. In 2018, a slowdown in manufacturing production was observed in developed as well as emerging economies like the European Union, East Asian, and African countries. The market is consolidated with the top five players accounting for the major portion of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical analysis of the global acoustic insulation market includes the regions of North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The region of Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of revenue with the highest growth potential owing to increasing industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

There are a number of leading players in the market, which include Cabot Corporation, Cellecta, CSR Building Products Ltd., Armacell LLC, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ARMACELL LLC

2. BASF SE

3. CABOT CORPORATION

4. JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION

5. LANXNESS AG

6. OWENS CORNING

7. SAINT-GOBAIN CORPORATION

8. CELLECTA

9. CSR BUILDING PRODUCTS LTD.

10. DYNAMIC COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGIES

11. FLETCHER BUILDING LTD.

12. KINGSPAN GROUP LTD.

13. KNAUF INSUALTION

14. ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S

15. L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX SPA



