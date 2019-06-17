17.06.2019 22:21:00

The global acid dyes market size at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The exponential growth of the textile industry in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to increase the demand for acid dyes. Factors like availability of raw materials, cost-effective labor, low logistics cost, and favorable government policies are motivating the global dye vendors to shift their manufacturing units to these countries. The textile market is also driven by the capacity expansions of many critical vendors in APAC. Natural fibers, including silk and wool, are increasingly used in the production of garments, apparels, medical dressings, and automobile interiors. This is expected to increase the demand acid dyes and subsequently drive the growth of the global acid dyes market size at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Superior properties of acid dyes

Acid dyes offer superior durability, reactivity, and are cost-effective compared to other alkaline dyes. Acid dyes impart vibrant colors to natural fibers such as wool, silk, and jute. They are also easy to apply and are resistant to chemicals. Many such advantages are driving the demand for acid dyes.

Stringent regulations and policies

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US considers dyes, including acid dyes as hazardous compounds. Several health hazards associated with the use of acid dyes will impede the growth of the global acid dyes market size.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the acid dyes market size during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with quite a few players occupying the market share.

Companies such as Atul Ltd. and BASF SE have intensified competition. Factors such as the superior properties of acid dyes and the increasing demand for acid dyes from the textile industry will provide significant growth opportunities for acid dye manufacturers. Atul Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, and Kiri Industries Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Dow letztendlich fester -- SMI beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt legte am Montag getrieben von Zinshoffungen etwas zu. Auch der deutsche DAX zeigte sich weitestgehend stabil. In den USA legten die wichtigsten Indizes zum Wochenstart trotz schlechter Konjunkturdaten etwas zu. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten am Montag Aufschläge.

