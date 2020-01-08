08.01.2020 18:39:00

The GLI® Group Acquires Public Knowledge to Expand Government Consulting Services

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GLI® Group has acquired Public Knowledge, LLC, a management consulting firm to government agencies. The acquisition will expand and complement GLI's government consulting services.

Public Knowledge is a national management consulting firm that helps government agencies solve challenging and difficult problems and thrives in complex environments. They do this by providing planning, procurement, and implementation services primarily to health and human services agencies.

Public Knowledge will continue to operate under their brand name, and customers can expect a "business-as-usual" approach while also being able to leverage the GLI Group's reputation for world-class customer service and exemplary culture of social responsibility.

GLI President and CEO James Maida said, "The GLI Group has completed multiple strategic acquisitions that strengthen our reach in three key areas: Testing and Certification, IT Security, and Government Consulting Services. Recent acquisitions such as SeNet, NMi, and Bulletproof further enhanced our global gaming and cybersecurity offerings. Now, the acquisition of Public Knowledge complements and provides additional bandwidth to our government consulting business."

Public Knowledge CFO Kristin Sparks said, "We are very excited about the infrastructure and efficiencies that a large organization like the GLI Group will bring to Public Knowledge."

Stacey Obrecht, Public Knowledge Professional Practice Officer, added, "Public Knowledge has seen consistent growth over the last six years because our current clients ask for more support. We are proud of our long-term client partnerships and look forward to the ability to scale faster to meet our clients' needs with support from the GLI Group." 

About The GLI Group:
The GLI Group is a leading Assurance, Testing, Inspections and Certifications (ATIC) organization of complementary businesses operating globally in three primary industries: Global Gaming, IT Security and Government Consultation Services. The GLI Group includes more than 1,400 employees worldwide.

For more information, visit www.gaminglabs.com.

Contact:
Christie Eickelman, Vice President of Global Marketing
+1 (702) 914-2220 or c.eickelman@gaminglabs.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-gli-group-acquires-public-knowledge-to-expand-government-consulting-services-300983681.html

SOURCE GLI Group

