The GHT Companies Surpass $25,000 Fundraising Pledge for Feeding San Diego

VISTA, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The GHT Companies, a leading developer and distributor of nutraceutical products based in San Diego County, announced today that it has surpassed its original goal of raising $25,000 for Feeding San Diego, a charity whose mission is to connect every person facing hunger with nutritious meals.

"We're proud to have hit our goal this early in the game," said Jim Rex, President of The GHT Companies. "Our customers' loyalty and enthusiasm have made it possible to accomplish even more for our community than we initially hoped. We look forward to seeing how much more we can fundraise for Feeding San Diego."

Special pricing, announced at the start of the initiative in May, gives shoppers 25% off 13 popular immunity-boosting vitamin and nutraceutical products from the company's Vegan Life and Vibrant Nutraceuticals lines. Products include plant-based D3 vitamins in a variety of formats, vegan melatonin gummies, and nutrient blends designed to optimize immune function.

Each sale from the 13 discounted products results in a one-dollar donation, and The GHT Companies have even larger donations in place for per-kilogram sales of raw ingredients used in the manufacturing of other nutraceutical products, including vegan vitamin D3 powder and oil.

"Partnerships with San Diego-based corporations like The GHT Companies are vital to sustaining our work to end hunger," said Gavon Morris, Chief Development and Marketing Officer of Feeding San Diego. "The GHT Companies are passionate about nutrition and ensuring that our community is in good health during the ongoing public health crisis. The $25,000 raised thus far helps immensely in our ongoing emergency relief efforts to provide nutritious food to people in need across San Diego County."

The start of the partnership with Feeding San Diego coincided with news that Vitamin D may play a role in enhancing the immune response to the novel coronavirus.

"It all comes full-circle," Rex said. "We're passionate about good health and good nutrition, and those two interests meet in the way we've been able to partner with Feeding San Diego. We're excited to see what milestone we can achieve next."

About The GHT Companies

The GHT Companies is one of the most trusted names in the nutritional supplement field since 1996. The group is structured to collaborate with founding scientists to develop their unique ingredient/product discoveries and to deliver industry-leading, high-quality consumer products, and ingredients on a global basis.

The GHT Companies uses its unique business structure of 5 diverse subsidiaries that touch on all facets of the nutraceutical industry in order to provide products and services to customers in the most effective way possible.

About Feeding San Diego

Feeding San Diego is a non-profit organization on a mission to connect every person facing hunger with nutritious meals by maximizing food rescue. Established in 2007, Feeding San Diego is the leading hunger relief and food rescue organization in San Diego County and the only Feeding America affiliate in the region. Feeding San Diego provides more than 26 million meals every year to children, families, seniors, college students, military families, and veterans, and people facing homelessness in partnership with a network of 300 local charities, schools, faith communities, meal sites, and food pantries. To learn more about Feeding San Diego and its COVID-19 response, visit feedingsandiego.org/coronavirus.

