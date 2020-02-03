The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.48 Per Share

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") announced that on February 3, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on February 21, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2020.

George C. Zoley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEO, said: "We are pleased to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share, or $1.92 per share annualized, which is indicative of our continued commitment to return value to our shareholders.”

