The Gallery Residential Brokerage Announces New Location in Spring Lake, New Jersey, Opening January 1, 2020

SPRING LAKE, N.J., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gallery Residential Brokerage announces the opening of its newest location with its new Spring Lake, New Jersey office. The expanded footprint is coupled with a formal announcement of The Gallery SCORE Platform, its premiere agent support program.

"Our focus is and remains, on building the success of our agents in order to better serve our communities. The continued growth of The Gallery, now into Spring Lake, is validation that our model is exceeding market expectations." Says John Meechan, co-founder and broker of record.

"Unlike corporate models, we don't seek to make our agents profit centers. We focus on hiring full-time, professional agents who view real estate as their career, and not the typical weekend warrior agent. In fact, we named our brokerage The Gallery to focus on the quality of our agents," continues Meechan. "We are thrilled to bring the drive and experience of Gallery agents to service Spring Lake and local communities."

Adds Jeffrey Kniffin, co-founder, "We have been coaching and supporting agents even before the first Gallery office was open. Our training and onboarding systems are designed specifically to personally empower our agents. They aren't franchise cookie cutter programs. The Gallery SCORE Platform - Support, Coaching, Opportunities, Resources, and Education - simplifies agent access to our proprietary business-building tools and helps our agents bring even more expertise to their clients.

"I can't think of any local brokerage office that offers its professional agents as much custom, hands-on support as The Gallery provides," continues Kniffin. "While we are known for our agent-centric commission structure, our ultimate objective is to help agents build their personal real estate businesses and The SCORE Platform helps achieve that goal."

The Gallery Residential Brokerage is owned by John Meechan and Jeffrey Kniffin. Meechan and Kniffin have nearly 30 years of combined real estate experience and opened The Gallery in January 2017, first with an office in the Manasquan/Wall area, followed by locations in Asbury Park and Red Bank. The Spring Lake office will open January 1, 2020 at 309 Morris Avenue.

SOURCE The Gallery Residential Brokerage