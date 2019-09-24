24.09.2019 09:14:00

The Future Room: For Visions, Ideas and Concepts That Shape Tomorrow's World of Transport

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania is creating a virtual space where its own experts and visionaries will meet and exchange ideas regarding trends and visions with external voices like researchers, futurists and videographers and writers. Together they will draw a picture of what the future may bring: the home for this creativity is The Future Room.

Scania wants to share more of its vision of what the shift to a sustainable transport system could look like. It points to a bright future, and highlights the role companies can take in positively impacting the global agenda. It also focuses on the power of technology and innovation by the introduction of progressive concepts, pilots and ideas.

"We want to make more people curious about Scania. Both to get those who already know us to see different sides of us, but also to trigger a future-driven audience that doesn't necessarily yet know they should pay attention to us," says Erik Ljungberg, Head of Communications, Brand and Marketing at Scania. "The most valuable asset we as a company have, is our employees, our talent, and the Future Room is a space for them, just as much as for people outside the company."

Staying in the forefront during large technology shifts, exploring new business models and managing the speed of change present challenges and great opportunities for Scania, the ecosystem of transport and logistics, and society at large.

"We have a legacy and a culture that are strong. We build on that as we look to the future and tap into new competence and partnerships in areas like autonomous vehicles, connectivity and electrification. This also calls for a communications approach that draws new stakeholders closer to the company," says Erik Ljungberg.

Visit Future Room

A new cabless concept – revealing Scania AXL  

Taking urban transport to the NXT level – a new concept from Scania

For further information, please contact:
Karin Hallstan
Head of Corporate Communications and PR
Scania
Phone: +46-8-553-852-10
E-mail: karin.hallstan@scania.com  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/the-future-room--for-visions--ideas-and-concepts-that-shape-tomorrow-s-world-of-transport,c2916087

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/209/2916087/1112510.pdf

The Future Room: for visions, ideas and concepts that shape tomorrowâ€™s world of transport

https://news.cision.com/scania/i/the-future-room,c2687844

The Future Room

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-room-for-visions-ideas-and-concepts-that-shape-tomorrows-world-of-transport-300923890.html

SOURCE Scania

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:10
DAX: Bärenfalle
06:05
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Festgefahren / LafargeHolcim – Folgt nun der nächste Schritt?
23.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, Tecan Group AG, Lonza Group AG
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
23.09.19
Pharmawerte halten SMI in der Spur
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk zum inspirierendsten Unternehmenslenker der Tech-Branche gewählt
Thomas Cook beantragt Insolvenz - Gewerkschaft macht Regierung verantwortlich - Aktie ausgesetzt
Meyer Burger stellt sich gegen Wahl eines Sentis-Vertreters in den VR - Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt
US-Börsen nahezu unverändert -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Einige Hedgefonds könnten anscheinend an Thomas-Cook-Pleite kräftig verdienen
SIX Digital Exchange lanciert ersten Prototypen
Zurich Insurance müsste für Rückholung von Thomas-Cook-Passagieren zahlen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SMI und DAX starten etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen legen zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX starten etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen legen zu
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex weisen am Dienstag ein etwas höhere Tendenz aus. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB