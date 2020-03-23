|
The Future of the Nigerian Construction Industry, 2020-2024: Emerging Trends, Market Opportunities, Investment Risks
DUBLIN, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The building construction industry in Nigeria is expected to record a CAGR of 13.9% to reach NGN 10,671.3 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.
This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Nigeria, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.
It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.
In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.
Report Scope
This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Nigeria.
KPIs covered include the following:
- Market size by value
- Market size by volume of construction
- Number of units
Nigeria Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Housing type (multi family, single family)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Nigeria
- Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Nigeria Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
- Retail building
- Hospitality and luxury building
- Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Sports facility
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Nigeria
Nigeria Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Manufacturing plants
- Chemical & pharmaceutical
- Metal & material processing
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Nigeria
Nigeria Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:
- Healthcare construction
- Educational construction
- Public sector
- construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
- Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
- Top 10 cities in Nigeria
Nigeria Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:
- Marine and inland water infrastructure
- Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
- Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
- Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)
Cities Covered
- Lagos
- Kano
- Ibadan
- Kaduna
- Port Harcourt
- Benin City
- Abuja
- Zaria
- Aba
- Jos
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Nigeria.
- Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.
- City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.
Companies Mentioned
- Julius Berger Nigeria PLC
- Negris Ltd
- Cappa and D'Alberto PLC
- Nairda Ltd
- Reynolds Construction Company (Nigeria) Ltd
- Technova Construction Nigeria Ltd
- DANTATA & SAWOE Construction Company (Nigeria) Ltd
- Gitto Costruzioni Generali Nigeria Ltd
- Evomec Global Services Ltd
- C & C Construction Co. Limited
- TREVI Foundations Nigeria Ltd
- JAM Services Co Ltd
- Hammakopp Consortium Ltd
- Zakhem Construction (Nigeria) Ltd
- PW Nigeria Ltd
- G. Cappa PLC
- Chagoury Group
- Adroit Landstyle Ltd
- Energo Nigeria Ltd
- Setraco Nigeria Ltd
- Zerock Construction Nigeria Ltd
