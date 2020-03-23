The Future of the Nigerian Construction Industry, 2020-2024: Emerging Trends, Market Opportunities, Investment Risks

DUBLIN, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The building construction industry in Nigeria is expected to record a CAGR of 13.9% to reach NGN 10,671.3 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.

This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in Nigeria, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.

Report Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in Nigeria.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Nigeria Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Nigeria

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Nigeria Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Nigeria

Nigeria Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Nigeria

Nigeria Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in Nigeria

Nigeria Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Cities Covered

Lagos

Kano

Ibadan

Kaduna

Port Harcourt

Benin City

City Abuja

Zaria

Aba

Jos

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Nigeria .

. Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC

Negris Ltd

Cappa and D'Alberto PLC

Nairda Ltd

Reynolds Construction Company ( Nigeria ) Ltd

) Ltd Technova Construction Nigeria Ltd

DANTATA & SAWOE Construction Company ( Nigeria ) Ltd

) Ltd Gitto Costruzioni Generali Nigeria Ltd

Evomec Global Services Ltd

C & C Construction Co. Limited

TREVI Foundations Nigeria Ltd

JAM Services Co Ltd

Hammakopp Consortium Ltd

Zakhem Construction ( Nigeria ) Ltd

) Ltd PW Nigeria Ltd

G. Cappa PLC

Chagoury Group

Adroit Landstyle Ltd

Energo Nigeria Ltd

Setraco Nigeria Ltd

Zerock Construction Nigeria Ltd

Media Contact:

