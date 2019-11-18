The Future of Smart Urban Infrastructure in North America, 2018-2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The smart urban infrastructure market is poised to see rapid growth rates that would have a significant impact on several technology areas and markets. The North American region serves as a bellwether of many aspects of smart cities.



This research service explores the future of smart urban infrastructure in North America, with a focus on the contribution of various smart building technologies toward advancements in smart cities.Several key parameters of smart cities are explored in this study.



The key parameters of smart cities in this study include smart energy, smart buildings, smart mobility, smart infrastructure, smart technology, smart healthcare, smart citizens and smart governance. These are examined in relation to the building-related technology areas of lighting, energy management, HVACR, fire/life safety and security, wherever relevant.



Within each technology area, applications for smart cities are explored alongside relevant examples of implementation. The 2018 North American smart city market size estimate and CAGR through to 2025 have been provided along with market drivers which have been individually explored. Case studies of smart city applications, key parameters, and outcomes have also been provided. Growth opportunities and calls to action for organizations in the respective growth opportunity areas are provided. The study also recommends strategic imperatives that will help market participants anticipate change and remain relevant in the market space. Insights on future market positions have been provided separately and in the various sections of this study. The key themes observed across the various technology areas and smart city parameters are: increasing platformization of systems and solutions, a drive toward ease of integration as various solution providers look to enable interaction with other solutions, an acceleration in connectivity across systems, a move toward centralized control and monitoring across disparate systems, a rapid adoption of sensor networks with the architecture of multiple systems, a higher focus on AI-enabled solutions that leverage advanced data analytics, and a move toward localization within grids as communities look to cross-leverage various utility resources.



