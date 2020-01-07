07.01.2020 01:00:00

The Future of Facility Management (FM), Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Facility Management (FM) market is going through a major transformation, driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and creative new service offerings. In many parts of the world, FM services are commoditising and there is a need for innovation and new value propositions if suppliers are to avoid the cost trap.This visionary study identifies the 8 most significant transformational trends that will define the future of the FM market (Business Productivity; User Experience and Human Touch; Sustainability; Artificial Intelligence and Robots; Selling Outcomes; Partnering and Collaboration; IoT and Cloud Services; Selling to the CXO). Meanwhile changes in technology, labour force, and workplace will have a significant impact on FM, in terms of customer base, value proposition, efficiency of delivery, and service needs.This study also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2025 and analyses the future of competition, market share evolution, service integration strategies, competitive trends, the impact of technology, the future of the workplace, and the market outlook for major regions, namely North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).In such a big and mature industry, organic growth is hard to find, therefore, companies need to innovate if they are to keep growing and remain profitable. The growth opportunities examined in this study include Workplace Optimisation and Workplace Change Management; Energy Management; Data Analytics; Service Integration; and Hard (Technical) Services. The market will continue to move quickly towards service integration, and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activity will continue apace. This shift from cost focus to total client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin the key transformations in the FM market in the next 6 years. Innovation must focus on the digitalisation of buildings, workplace optimisation, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions.

