The Future Changes Shape: Express Yourself with Galaxy Z Flip

SAN FRANCISCO and MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip, a new, statement-making foldable smartphone. Galaxy Z Flip is bold and stylish – designed for those who see cutting-edge technology as a way to express themselves. Engineered with first-of-its-kind foldable glass, Galaxy Z Flip bends the laws of physics, and features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand1. Designed with an innovative Hideaway Hinge and custom-built UX, Galaxy Z Flip provides elegant new ways to capture, share and experience content. From its stylish design to its flexible camera experience, Galaxy Z Flip opens up a new decade of foldable mobile innovation.

"At Samsung, we were encouraged by the excitement for the Galaxy Fold. Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category by bringing to consumers a new form factor, new display and most importantly, a new kind of mobile experience," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "With Galaxy Z Flip's unique foldable design and user experience, we're redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do."

Foldable Heritage

The category-defining Galaxy Fold began the foldable era. Now, Galaxy Z Flip is shaping it for a new decade. As the first device in the Z series, Galaxy Z Flip introduces a new device portfolio that reaffirms Samsung's commitment to leading the category, and leveraging technologies and form factors to create foldable experiences that will surprise and delight in the years ahead.

Fashion Meets Technology

Galaxy Z Flip's compact, stylish design is created for those who see technology as a way to express themselves. And all of the innovations that go into Galaxy Z Flip ensure they can do so.

Style that Fits in Your Pocket – Designed for ultimate portability, Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, so you can easily fit it in your pocket or bag. When closed, it is a stylish, compact palm-sized device. When opened, its screen size nearly doubles to reveal a stunning 6.7-inch display 2 . With its stylish colour palette, sleek rounded corners and forward fold that closes with a satisfying snap, Galaxy Z Flip is sure to turn heads.

– Designed for ultimate portability, Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, so you can easily fit it in your pocket or bag. When closed, it is a stylish, compact palm-sized device. When opened, its screen size nearly doubles to reveal a stunning 6.7-inch display . With its stylish colour palette, sleek rounded corners and forward fold that closes with a satisfying snap, Galaxy Z Flip is sure to turn heads. Samsung's First Foldable Glass Display – Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung's proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), making it slimmer with a sleek, premium look and feel that has never been seen with a foldable device before. The centered in-display camera cutout at the top also means there's no notch and no distractions, with Samsung's first-ever 21.9:9 ratio, so you can enjoy even more of your favorite content such as cinema-ratio 21:9 shows and movies.

– Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung's proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), making it slimmer with a sleek, premium look and feel that has never been seen with a foldable device before. The centered in-display camera cutout at the top also means there's no notch and no distractions, with Samsung's first-ever 21.9:9 ratio, so you can enjoy even more of your favorite content such as cinema-ratio 21:9 shows and movies. New Hideaway Hinge – Galaxy Z Flip's Hideaway Hinge is a work of engineering art. It's backed by a dual CAM mechanism – small but sophisticatedly designed to ensure every flip and fold is smooth and stable. Galaxy Z Flip can stay open at a range of angles, like a laptop screen. The Hideaway Hinge system also integrates Samsung's new sweeper technology, which uses nylon fibers crafted by micro-height-cutting technology to repel dirt and dust.

The Next Foldable Experience

Galaxy Z Flip is built for the modern, on-the-go lifestyle. Now you can do more, from multiple angles – hands-free. This unique foldable experience is unlike any other smartphone on the market today.

Do more – Hands-free – When Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all hands-free. 3

– When Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all hands-free. Flex mode – Samsung worked closely with Google to design Flex mode – a custom-built user experience for Galaxy Z Flip's unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. Easily watch and navigate YouTube 4 – stream on the top while searching for other videos, reading descriptions and writing comments on the bottom.

– Samsung worked closely with Google to design Flex mode – a custom-built user experience for Galaxy Z Flip's unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. Easily watch and navigate YouTube – stream on the top while searching for other videos, reading descriptions and writing comments on the bottom. Game Changing Camera – Galaxy Z Flip literally stands on its own so that you can capture more, on-the-go – from timed group shots to vivid nighttime content. You can create content for your social media feeds from the best angle and enjoy video recording with a 16:9 ratio that's perfect for uploads to social media platforms, hands-free – no tripod needed. Capture stunning Night Hyperlapse videos or vivid low light shots with Night mode – no flash needed. Just open your device and place it on a table. When closed, quickly capture one-handed high-quality selfies using the rear camera without unfolding.

– Galaxy Z Flip literally stands on its own so that you can capture more, on-the-go – from timed group shots to vivid nighttime content. You can create content for your social media feeds from the best angle and enjoy video recording with a 16:9 ratio that's perfect for uploads to social media platforms, hands-free – no tripod needed. Capture stunning Night Hyperlapse videos or vivid low light shots with Night mode – no flash needed. Just open your device and place it on a table. When closed, quickly capture one-handed high-quality selfies using the rear camera without unfolding. Notifications on Your Terms – Whether Galaxy Z Flip is closed, standing upright or open, never miss a text, call or reminder. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display 5 . Get real time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip.

– Whether Galaxy Z Flip is closed, standing upright or open, never miss a text, call or reminder. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display . Get real time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip. Multi-Active Window – Seamlessly multi-task with Multi-Active Window – simply open the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps you want to use. Scroll through an article on the latest fashion looks on the top half while shopping for your favorite pieces on the bottom 6 .

– Seamlessly multi-task with Multi-Active Window – simply open the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps you want to use. Scroll through an article on the latest fashion looks on the top half while shopping for your favorite pieces on the bottom . YouTube Premium7: Galaxy users can get up to 4 free months of YouTube Premium to enjoy YouTube ad-free, offline, and while the screen is off. A YouTube Premium subscription is required.

Galaxy Foundation and Ecosystem

As a Galaxy device, Galaxy Z Flip brings the Galaxy ecosystem into its brand new foldable experience. It boasts flagship-level performance and features across camera, display, battery, security as well as services like Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox and more8. Enjoy a versatile camera experience with 4K video capture, Live Focus and Super Steady recording9. Galaxy Z Flip features an optimized dual battery system that holds more power without taking up more space – wired or wirelessly quick charge, plus with Wireless PowerShare10, you can wirelessly charge up your Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Watch or even a friend's device. Samsung Knox protects users and their device from the chip to the software level and receives monthly and quarterly security updates. Users also get services that enable secure payment options with Samsung Pay, health and wellness tracking and monitoring with Samsung Health, and access to more than 5,000 Samsung and partner smart products through SmartThings.

Canadian Availability, Pricing and Premier Service

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, starting in select markets including Canada on February 21, 2020. The Galaxy Z Flip will be available for $1,819.99. For more information about Galaxy Z Flip in Canada, please visit samsung.com/ca/galaxy-z-flip .

The Galaxy Z Flip also comes with Premier Service, designed speciﬁcally to deliver the best customer service experience to our valued customers. This includes Galaxy Concierge for access to specially trained experts available 24/7 and in-person onboarding support.

Eligible customers who buy a Galaxy Z Flip device at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada or online at samsung.com/ca. or from a Canadian authorized carrier, or retailer on or before August 31, 2020 may obtain an eligible screen repair within one (1) year of the date of purchase and pay a price of CDN $159.00 +tax. For such repair (the regular cost of an eligible repair is CDN $1,000 plus applicable tax.)

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Galaxy Z Flip Specifications Display Main Display 6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display(21.9:9) Infinity Flex Display 2636 x 1080 425ppi *Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.7" in a full rectangle and 6.5" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.. Cover Display 1.1" Super AMOLED Display 300 x 112 303ppi *Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.7" in a full rectangle and 6.5" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3mm (Hinge) - 15.4mm (Sagging) Unfolded 73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2mm - 6.9mm (Screen) *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip when unfolded does not include the frame of the main display. Weight 183 g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.4 Pixel size: 1.22μm FOV: 80˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2 Pixel size: 1.12μm FOV: 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8 Pixel size: 1.4μm FOV: 78˚ OIS for Rear Wide-angle Camera (Optical Image Stabilization) Up to 8x digital zoom HDR10+ recording Tracking AF AP 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor ※ 2.95㎓ (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.41㎓ + 1.78㎓ Memory 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage *Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software. Battery 3,300 mAh (typical) dual battery * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3200mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical usage. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary... Charging Fast Charging compatible via power cord and wireless Wireless PowerShare * Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Wireless charging compatible with WPC * Wireless PowerShare is limited Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note10, Note10+,Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 10 Network Enhanced 2X2 MIMO, 5CA, LTE Cat.16 Up to 1.0Gbps Download LTE Cat.13 Up to 150Mbps Upload Up to 1.0Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload * Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment. Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz),VHT80 MU-MIMO,256QAM Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) * Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. SIM Card One Nano SIM * SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Payment Samsung Pay (Link) Credit & debit cards: supports MST or/and NFC, Prepaid card, Global remittance, Transit, Memberships, Gift cards, Rewards * Available in select countries. Features may vary depending on country and service providers. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (digital, analog), Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition * Face recognition only available when unfolded with the Front Camera. Audio Mono speaker Surround sound for Bluetooth and earphones with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.) UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD*: DSD64/128 Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Bluetooth Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy Z Flip to play audio through the two devices simultaneously. Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference. Recording Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments. * DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. * The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output. * Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung and AKG. * AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video Video playback format MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM TV connection Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) Security Knox platform: real-time monitoring and protection. Virus, malware prevention. (Powered by McAfee) Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to isolate and protect content such as apps, photos, movies, and private files. *Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on country. In the Box Galaxy Z Flip, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, USB Connector (OTG), Quick Start Guide, Clear Cover, Earphones (USB Type-C) with sound by AKG, Premiere Service leaflet * Actual components, including cover, may not be available depending on the model you purchase or the country or region you live in. Package and cover colour may vary depending on device colour.



_______________________________ 1 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.7" in a full rectangle and 6.5" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. 2 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.7" in a full rectangle and 6.5" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. 3 Google Duo is a trademark of Google LLC. 4 Certain applications may not support Flex mode. 5 App Continuity works with select applications; compatible apps growing through third party developers. 6 Certain applications may not support Multi Active Window. 7 Terms and conditions apply. See https://shop.samsung.com/ca/youtube for details. 8 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical usage. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary. Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3200mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. 9 Super Steady recording only available on rear camera. 10 Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note10, Note10+,Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.

