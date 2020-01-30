The Frescobaldi Group Continues Global Growth and Expansion Through Strategic Appointments

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned wine producer Frescobaldi Toscana has officially announced the recent appointments of Andrea Orsini Scataglini to the role of Communications Manager of the Frescobaldi Group Worldwide and Michael Miller as the Vice President of Sales & Operations in the U.S.

As Communications Manager of the Frescobaldi Group, Andrea Orsini Scataglini leads the company to forge stronger relationships with journalists and opinion leaders around the world. An accomplished journalist with a master's degree in business communications, Scataglini's passion for wine lead him to obtain his WSET level 3 Certification and a membership in La Confrère des Chevaliers di Tastevin Vins de Bourgogne. Prior to taking on this new role, Scataglini managed communications for Tenuta dell'Ornellaia and Masseto for eleven years.

Previously U.S. Area Manager, Michael Miller will continue to grow the U.S. business in the three sectors of importing, distribution, and sales as Vice President of Sales & Operations in the U.S., Miller will act as the liaison for Manicaretti, the importer for Frescobaldi's olive oil brand Laudemio, the duty-paid importers Shaw-Ross International, and the duty-free agent Slainte Wines, Inc. Originally from Connecticut, the married father-of-four has more than 30 years of wine-focused sales experience in the beverage industry.

"The opportunity to work as Vice President of Sales & Operations in the U.S. with Frescobaldi Toscana is an honor," says Miller, "I look forward to this new chapter to lead the sales and marketing teams to build further upon Frescobaldi's market presence on the national level."

These appointments mark the latest phase in Frescobaldi Toscana's growth strategy across its vital national and international markets, aimed at preserving and expanding its leading role in the premium Italian wine sector.

About Frescobaldi Toscana

Frescobaldi Toscana, the leading wine producer of Tuscany and one of the most historic and respected wine companies in the world, combines centuries of tradition with progressive winemaking techniques and practices. Founded in the 14th century and a supplier of wines to the royal courts of Europe for generations, Frescobaldi Toscana is still a family-owned company today. Comprised of seven distinct estates totaling approximately 1,300 hectares, Frescobaldi Toscana produces terroir-driven wines utilizing only the grapes grown in its own vineyards. The company continually upgrades and modernizes its grape growing and winemaking operations, maintaining a relentless focus on producing unique wines that express the individuality of each unique terroir from which they are produced.

