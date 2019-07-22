The Flowr Corporation Announces $43.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V:FLWR) (OTCQB:FLWPF) (the "Company" or "Flowr") announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P. (the "Lead Underwriter" and, collectively with the syndicate, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, an aggregate of 10,610,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $4.10 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to Flowr of $43,501,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering (the "Closing") at an exercise price of $5.00 per Warrant Share. In the event that the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares for ten (10) consecutive trading days exceeds $6.15, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants upon not less than fifteen (15) trading days' notice.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,591,500 Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time, and from time to time, on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the Closing. If this option is exercised in full for additional Units, an additional $6,525,150 in gross proceeds will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be $50,026,150.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all provinces of Canada (except Quebec). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund, in part, its acquisition of the approximately 80% equity interest of Holigen Holdings Limited that it does not already own, working capital required for the construction and development of certain of Holigen's and the Company's cultivation and production facilities, and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on August 8, 2019 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United StatesSecurities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Flowr, through its subsidiaries, holds cannabis production and sales licenses granted by Health Canada. With a head office in Toronto and a production facility in Kelowna, BC, Flowr builds and operates large-scale, GMP-designed cultivation facilities utilizing its own growing systems. Flowr expects to provide premium-quality cannabis to the adult-use recreational market and the medicinal market.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable United States safe harbor laws, which may include, but are not limited to: Flowr's plans to consummate the Offering, the size of the Offering, the completion of the Offering; the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters in connection with the Offering; the pricing and final terms of the Offering; listing of the common shares on the TSX.V; Flowr's use of the net proceeds from the Offering; and Flowr's business, production and products. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such information and statements are based on the current expectations of Flowr's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Flowr's management believes that the assumptions underlying such information and statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Flowr, including risks relating to: the failure to complete the Offering; the failure to obtain TSX.V approval; the failure to complete the acquisition of Holigen as described herein; the construction and development of Holigen's and the Company's cultivation and production facilities; general economic and stock market conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, the United States and elsewhere; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Flowr to implement its business strategies; risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Flowr's filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators; and many other factors beyond the control of Flowr.

Although Flowr has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking information or statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking information and statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Flowr undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. When considering such forward-looking information and statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Flowr's Annual Information Form dated April 3, 2019 (the "AIF") and filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada and the United States. The risk factors and other factors noted in the AIF could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information or statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

